Stephen Amell & David Ramsey on Their Fave 'Arrow' Moments and the Series Finale (VIDEO)

With Arrow entering its final season in October, it's a perfect time to look back on the series.

And that's exactly what stars Stephen Amell and David Ramsey did when they sat down with our Damian Holbrook at the CW day of the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour.

Their characters, Oliver and Diggle, have shared some special moments over the past seven seasons, and a handful stand out for the actors. "There was a great moment when we shared a Russian vodka in the foundry," Ramsey recalled.

Meanwhile, Amell recalled a moment between the two after baby Sara's birth, and Ramsey praised his co-star's performance in that scene. (Baby Sara is now JJ, all because of Flashpoint, and we'll be seeing him as an adult in Season 8.)

Watch the video for more from the actors, including Ramsey taking the reins as director and the series' happy ending. Plus, don't miss special appearances from Supernatural's Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins!

Arrow, Eighth and Final Season Premiere, Tuesday, October 15, 9/8c, The CW