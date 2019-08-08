William Shatner Takes 'Holey Moley' Out of this World in a Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

On the August 8 episode of ABC's Holey Moley — where competitors play extreme holes of miniature golf — William Shatner stops by and blasts the series into the stratosphere!

In the episode, cleverly titled, "It's Like Playing Golf in Space," one contestant brings her doggie mascot to the course and another tries to redeem himself after he was too doggone tired and overslept on the morning of his mini-golf regional final tournament.

And in the above exclusive sneak peek, Shatner hangs with commentators Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore. The 88-year-old actor and current host of The UnXplained on History proves that he's as sharp as ever, even when facing gale-force winds and eye-wateringly cold temperatures.

We gotta admit, that looks like a pretty sweet hole! But when you've got Captain Kirk in the house, why not whip up a space-themed hole on the Holodeck of the Starship Enterprise?

