'30 Days of Disney': Freeform Unveils Complete Lineup of Themed Movies

Freeform is tapping into their Disney-loving side for the month of September with what they call "30 Days of Disney" programming.

All through the month, Disney classics from Disney-Pixar's Toy Story to Disney's The Jungle Book and everything in between will be played throughout the course of 30 days. Each week, Monday through Friday, the network will have a special theme — Disney villains, singalongs, pirates, and "sheroes." Each weekend will continue to include Disney programming.

The first week, September 2-6, is "Villains Week" and will include films such as Disney's Maleficent, Disney's Beauty and the Beast (1991) and Disney's The Lion King (1994). Week 2, September 9-13, is "Pirates Week" which will feature the Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise, kicking things off with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

The third week, September 16-20, will set its sights on the musical classics during "Singalong Week," featured films include High School Musical, The Princess and the Frog and Newsies: The Broadway Musical. Some films will even include on-screen lyrics for an even better interactive experience.

Finally, the fourth week will focus on Sheroes in films like Disney's Moana and Disney's Zootopia. The "30 Days of Disney" programming culminates in a two-hour special, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Adventure Awaits (Sunday, September 29, 8/7c), which is hosted by Neil Patrick Harris.

The special gives viewers a special behind-the-scenes look at the new lands at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in Southern California. Joining Harris for the special are Kaley Cuoco, Keegan-Michael Key, Jay Leno, Sarah Hyland, Miles Brown and more.

Walt Disney Imagineers and Disney Cast Members will also share how they helped bring Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge to life with fascinating insider details straight to fans. Things will kick off with Harris as he meets up with Key for some laughs Oga's Cantina and proceed to tour the planet of Batuu. Hyland will learn about the continued tension between the First Order and the Resistance and creates her own droid at the Droid Depot.

Jay Leno will explore the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Kaley Cuoco takes a sneak peek of the attraction Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. The special comes just in time to celebrate the recent opening of the land at Disneyland on May 31 as well as the August 29th opening at Walt Disney Resort's Hollywood Studios theme park.

Other programming highlights for the month include the Freeform premiere of Iron Man, Disney's Pete's Dragon (2016) and Newsies as well as a special airing of Disney Channel's Descendants 3.

Don't miss every special moment, see the full schedule below for Freeform's "30 Days of Disney" below:

