'The Lion Guard' Sneak Peek: Find Out How Scar Got His Scar (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered how Scar received his scar from The Lion King? Well, Disney Junior's The Lion Guard is answering the longtime question in their Season 3 premiere.

Returning Saturday, August 3, The Lion Guard's "Battle for the Pride Lands" will run as a 44-minute special and will include Scar's song "When I Led the Guard," which regales viewers the backstory behind his infamous scar.

TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the scene which features the voice of Golden Globe-nominated actor David Oyelowo (Les Miserables, Selma).

In the episode viewers will see Kion and Ono injured after an attempt to defeat Scar in a battle for the Pride Lands. It is then that the Lion Guard will set out on a journey to the Tree of Life in order to restore their energy.

Returning as guest voices in Season 3 alongside Oyelowo are Christian Slater as Ushari, Blair Underwood as Makuu, Maia Mitchell as Jasiri, Ana Gasteyer as Reirei, John O'Hurley as Hadithi and Common as Kiburi. Rob Lowe and Gabrielle Union also return as Simba and Nala — parents to the series star Kion who is voiced by Max Charles.

See the exciting sneak peek clip from the premiere below for an interesting look at Scar's backstory and don't miss The Lion Guard when it returns August 3 on Disney Junior.

The Lion Guard, Season 3 Premiere, Saturday, August 3, 9 a.m./8c, Disney Junior