7 Disney Channel Child Stars Who Are Still Dominating TV

DISNEY CHANNEL/CRAIG SJODIN; Eric McCandless/Freeform

Bella Thorne

Okay, so the year is 2010, and while some of you considered yourselves too old to watch the Disney Channel during this time, we still had our eyes glued. In the hit series Shake it Up!, we were introduced to a rambunctious high school teen named CeCe Jones (played by Thorne), who’s obsessed with boys and dancing (how could we not relate?). She starred in the show alongside another Disney favorite who’s also on our list! Thorne went on to expand her acting chops in shows like FOX’s Red Band Society and MTV’s Scream.

Now, the 19-year-old actress is preparing for the premiere of her upcoming Freeform drama series Famous in Love. She nabbed the lead role of August Roch, a naive college student who lands a huge role in Hollywood and learns to navigate the real from the fake.

Famous in Love premieres April 18 on Freeform.