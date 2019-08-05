Meet 'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 16's Top 10 Dancers (PHOTO)

So You Think You Can Dance Season 16 now has its Top 10.

The Fox dance competition announced the Top 5 guys during Monday's episode, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the photo of the Top 10. These dancers are going on to the studio shows and will compete to win the title of America's Favorite Dancer.

The Top 5 guys are: Bailey Munoz, Eddie Hoyt, Ezra Sosa, Benjamin Castro, and Gino Cosculluela. They join the Top 5 girls (announced during the July 29 episode): Sophie Pittman, Stephanie Sosa, Mariah Russell, Madison Jordan, and Anna Linstruth.

Check out information about the Top 10 dancers — including their ages, style of dance, and hometown — and the gallery photo below.

Sophie Pittman: 18-year-old contemporary dancer from Collierville, TN

Bailey Munoz: 18-year-old hip hop dancer/B-boy from Las Vegas, NV

Stephanie Sosa: 19-year-old Latin ballroom dancer from Provo, UT (sister of Ezra Sosa)

Eddie Hoyt: 19-year-old tap dancer from Boscawen, NH

Mariah Russell: 19-year-old contemporary dancer from Nashville, TN

Madison Jordan: 21-year-old contemporary dancer from Lake Elmo, MN

Ezra Sosa: 18-year-old Latin ballroom dancer from Provo, UT

Benjamin Castro: 18-year-old contemporary dancer from Miami, FL

Anna Linstruth: 19-year-old hip hop dancer from Las Vegas, NV

Gino Cosculluela: 18-year-old contemporary dancer from Miami, FL

So You Think You Can Dance, Mondays, 9/8c, Fox