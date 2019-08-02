Showtime Reveals 'Halo' & 'Your Honor' Casting, 'Murder In the Bayou' Trailer

Showtime has been busy making announcements at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour. In addition to revealing their fall premiere dates, the network has also unveiled casting for new series Halo and Your Honor, and shared a trailer for the upcoming true crime docuseries, Murder in the Bayou.

Below we're breaking down all of the news and notes for the exciting announcements:

Natacha McElhone & Bokeem Woodbine Board Halo

Showtime is bulking up its cast for the highly anticipated Halo series with the additions of Natascha McElhone (Californication) and Bokeem Woodbine (Wu-Tang: An American Saga). They were announced as new cast members along with Shabana Azim (24: India), Bently Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher) and Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe).

Based on the iconic Xbox franchise, Halo will star the previously cast Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as Master Chief Spartan John-117. Production will begin on the series later this year in Budapest and the show is aiming for a 2021 premiere.

McElhone will portray two characters: Dr. Catherine Halsey, the creator of the Spartan supersoldiers and Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history who could hold the key to the survival of the human race. Woodbine will play Soren-066, a complex privateer living on the fringes of civilization who will clash with his former military masters and old friend, Master Chief.

Azim will play the head of the Office of Naval Intelligence, Admiral Margaret Parangosky. Meanwhile, the show will introduce as a set of new characters: Kalu as Spartan Vannak-134, a cybernetically augmented supersoldier who serves as a de facto deputy to Master Chief; Culzac as Spartan Riz-028, a killing machine; and Kennedy as Spartan Kai-125, a courageous, curious and deadly Spartan supersoldier.

Michael Stuhlbarg Joins Bryan Cranston in Your Honor

Showtime's next limited series Your Honor is adding more names to its current roster, which includes the already-announced Bryan Cranston. Michael Stuhlbarg (Boardwalk Empire) and Sofia Black-D'Elia (The Night Of) have signed on to appear in the legal thriller.

The 10-episode series focuses on a story set in New Orleans society with Cranston appearing as a respected judge faced with a dilemma when his son Adam (Hunter Doohan) is involved in a hit-and-run. The event leads to a "high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices." Stuhlbarg will play Tommy, a highly-feared crime family head. Black-D'Elia will play Frannie, Adam's girlfriend.

Murder in the Bayou Gets Premiere Date and Trailer

Showtime's first true crime docuseries Murder in the Bayou has been given a premiere date. The five-part series will debut Friday, September 13 at 9/8c, and is adapted from Ethan Brown's New York Times best-selling book of the same name. From director Matthew Galkin (Kevorkian) comes an intriguing true mystery about the unsolved murders of eight women whose bodies were discovered between 2005 and 2009 in the drainage canals and quiet back roads of Jennings, Louisiana.

Along with releasing the poster, Showtime also unveiled the series trailer which you can check out below: