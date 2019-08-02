Showtime Fall 2019 Premiere Dates: 'Shameless' Season 10, 'Ray Donovan' & More

Showtime is giving fans something to look forward to with newly-announced premiere dates for its fall slate.

The series returning for more fun on the premium channel include longtime favorite Shameless for its landmark 10th season, Ray Donovan and the Jim Carrey-led Kidding.

Kicking things off on November 3, both Shameless and Kidding will return with Shameless airing at 9/8c and Kidding following with back-to-back episodes at 10/9c and 10:30/9:30c. Ray Donovan rings in its seventh season on Sunday, November 17 in a new, earlier timeslot of 8/7c.

The news broke during Showtime's Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour presentation as Presidents of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc., Gary Levine and Jana Winograde took the stage.

In the network's 10th round with the Gallagher family, Shameless picks up six months after the Season 9 finale bid farewell to star Emmy Rossum. Now, Frank (William H. Macy) will use his leg injury to acquire as many prescription drugs as he can, but the action will lead him to an old friend in the process.

Meanwhile, Debbie (Emma Kenney) is stepping up as matriarch following Fiona's (Rossum) $50,000 gift last season. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) continues his relationship with Tami (Kate Miner) who's more affectionate than before. Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) is faced with deciding what's next after he finishes military school and returns to the South Side.

As for Liam (Christian Isaiah), he's committed to learning more about black history with the help of V (Shanola Hampton), while Kev (Steve Howey) suffers an identity crises. And as previously announced, Cameron Monaghan and Noel Fisher return as Ian and Mickey, who rekindle their romance while in prison.

In Kidding's second season, Jim Carrey returns as Jeff Pickles, the children's television host whose show Mr. Pickles' Puppet Time went off air for the first time in 30 years. Season 2 will see him attempt to get in touch with the many fans who need him by alternative means, but in doing so, he becomes a target of animosity for the first time in his professional life.

As Jeff continues to navigate the moral conundrums life has to offer, he discovers a new side of himself in a season filled with music, magic, puppets, and more. Also joining Carrey for Season 2 are returning stars Frank Langella, Catherine Keener, Judy Greer, Cole Allen, Juliet Morris, and Justin Kirk.

See the drama unfold in the Season 2 trailer below and catch a glimpse of guest star Ariana Grande (at around the 1:47 minute-mark):

Ray Donovan's seventh season will see Ray (Liev Schreiber) working on being the man his family needs. And while he makes progress with Dr. Amiot (Alan Alda), dangers from his past require him to revert back to the old version of himself. Ray will struggle to find balance as he deals with NYC mayor Ed Feratti (Zach Grenier), an unrelenting NYPD officer who's in search of the truth as well as clients old and new.

When Ferattis' corruption brings part of Mickey's (Jon Voight) past into play, Ray will be forced to ask some tough questions as he seeks answers. Meanwhile, Bunchy (Dash Mihok) bunks in Ray's apartment in hopes of starting fresh and works at the local pharmacy in the process.

As for Terry (Eddie Marsan), he's faced with an "unconventional healing opportunity," and Daryll (Pooch Hall) will attempt to figure out how he fits into the Donovan family. And Bridgett (Kerris Dorsey) and Smitty (Graham Rogers) face the reality of marriage and what married life entails.

Don't miss any of these shows when they return on Showtime this fall.

