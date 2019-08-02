Showtime Announces 'The L Word: Generation Q' Premiere Date

You can now start counting down the days to The L Word: Generation Q.

At the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Friday, Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. announced that the highly anticipated eight-episode sequel to the groundbreaking drama will premiere on Sunday, December 8 at 10/9c.

The L Word: Generation Q continues to follow the intermingled lives of those from the original series — Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey), and Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig). It will also introduce new characters Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas), and Gigi (Sepideh Moafi) as they all experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks, and success in L.A.

Guest stars will include Brian Michael, Stephanie Allyne, Olivia Thirlby, Fortune Feimster, and Latarsha Rose.

The series is executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan, along with series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Steph Green (pilot), Beals, Moennig, and Hailey.

The series is currently in production in Los Angeles.

The L Word: Generation Q, Series Premiere, Sunday, December 8, 10/9c, Showtime