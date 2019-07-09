'Bachelorette's Jed Wyatt Speaks Out Over His Alleged Girlfriend While Filming

The Bachelorette contestant Jed Wyatt is finally speaking out following ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens' claims that they were in a relationship when he left to film Hannah Brown’s season.

The 25-year-old took to Instagram on Monday, July 8 to comment on the allegations and revealed he and his family have received a great deal of hate from fans of the show.

Unfortunately, he can’t directly respond to Haley’s comments until after he's eliminated or the show ends, whichever comes first.

“Hi y’all. Several of you have reached out with messages and questions. Please know I’m not able to answer right now, but as soon as I’m able to, I will,” he wrote alongside a photo of him and his family.

“Until then, I ask that you please understand how much the actions being taken towards myself, my family, the men on the show, and above all, Hannah, are affecting all of our mental and physical health,” he shared.

“It goes beyond what is said online. Threatening letters and phone calls have been sent to our homes. My parents and sister are being verbally attacked in public. I beg you to remember what seems like a harmless action is damaging to real people.”

He continued, “I want to thank all of you who have reached out or reserved judgement until I am able to speak openly and I can only ask for your patience and kindness until then.”

Last night’s episode featured the hometown dates, as Hannah finally met Jed's family, along with the families of the three other remaining contestants — Tyler Cameron, Luke Parker, and Peter Weber.

Jed's post also comes less than a month after his ex claimed they had been dating for a few months before he left to film The Bachelorette to allegedly promote his music career, all with the understanding that they'd be together when he returned.

Not only was he dating her right before filming, Haley claims Jed also was unfaithful to her when they were together prior to the show.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Nashville musician comments further when he's finally allowed to speak!

