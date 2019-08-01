'Supergirl' Casts 'Van Helsing's Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Season 5 Premiere Villain

Kara's (Melissa Benoist) going to have a new villain to face in the Supergirl Season 5 premiere.

Jennifer Cheon Garcia will guest star as Midnight, Variety reported. The character is "the physical manifestation of darkness" and "a murderous villain released from an otherworldly prison to enact revenge against the person who put her there."

She's not the only new character showing up in the first episode of the new season. As was announced at the show's San Diego Comic-Con 2019 panel, Julie Gonzalo and Staz Nair have joined the cast.

Gonzalo will be playing Andrea Rojas (a.k.a. Acrata), "a polished businesswoman and heir to a Central American tech empire" who "is now making a hostile advance into the world of media." She is described as "unapologetic and unafraid to make waves." She also "holds a mystical secret."

Nair is playing William Dey, described as a "hardened reporter" who is "a cynic and a sellout who looks down on Kara's earnest idealism" on the surface. He's "not interested in making friends" and "just wants to get the story — but his ties to the criminal underworld could prove problematic."

The new season will also see Kara in a new supersuit, as she trades in the skirt for pants.

In addition to her role on Syfy's Van Helsing (entering its fourth season in the fall), Cheon Garcia's guest spots include The CW's Arrow, Supernatural, and The 100.