'Once Upon a Time's Gabe Khouth Dies at 46 — His Castmates Pay Tribute

Meaghan Darwish
ABC

Once Upon a Time's Gabe Khouth has passed away at the age of 46, the actor was known for his role as Sneezy/Mr. Clark in the ABC fantasy series during its seven-season run.

The news made the rounds when Khouth's friend and fellow actor Peter Kelamis tweeted out a tribute message to the star. As indicated in his text, Khouth supposedly passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest while riding his motorcycle on July 23.

"Gabe ALWAYS put a smile on everyone's face," wrote Kelamis alongside the update. "My deepest condolences to his Family and friends. RIP you kind, kind soul."

Meanwhile, fellow Once Upon a Time star Jason Burkart, who portrayed Little John in the series, shared his own message with a follow-up video on Twitter with Khouth's brother inviting fans to pay tribute. "My brother loved to ride, he loved all of you," Gabe's brother Sam said in the emotional video.

Along with his role in Once Upon a Time, Khouth's other acting gigs included shows such as A Series of Unfortunate Events, SupernaturaliZombieThe Arrangement, Mistresses and Fringe. Among Khouth's other projects were various voice roles in animated shows.

In the wake of his passing, Once Upon a Time co-creator Adam Horowitz shared his condolences for the star's passing on social media. "Terribly saddened to learn of the passing of Gabe Khouth... a lovely man, a great talent, and an indelible part of Once Upon A Time since the beginning," Horowitz wrote. "But more importantly, he was our friend. He will be missed. RIP, Gabe."

Khouth's fellow OUAT dwarf bid the actor farewell when Lee Arenberg posted several images to Twitter with the caption, "Devastated beyond words!!! My on screen brother gone way too soon!! Gabe was sweet and spicy, hilarious and loveable and a pure talent."

Below, see some of the other messages Khouth's OUAT family has shared following this sad news.