'Once Upon a Time's Gabe Khouth Dies at 46 — His Castmates Pay Tribute

Once Upon a Time's Gabe Khouth has passed away at the age of 46, the actor was known for his role as Sneezy/Mr. Clark in the ABC fantasy series during its seven-season run.

The news made the rounds when Khouth's friend and fellow actor Peter Kelamis tweeted out a tribute message to the star. As indicated in his text, Khouth supposedly passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest while riding his motorcycle on July 23.

"Gabe ALWAYS put a smile on everyone's face," wrote Kelamis alongside the update. "My deepest condolences to his Family and friends. RIP you kind, kind soul."

Meanwhile, fellow Once Upon a Time star Jason Burkart, who portrayed Little John in the series, shared his own message with a follow-up video on Twitter with Khouth's brother inviting fans to pay tribute. "My brother loved to ride, he loved all of you," Gabe's brother Sam said in the emotional video.

Along with his role in Once Upon a Time, Khouth's other acting gigs included shows such as A Series of Unfortunate Events, Supernatural, iZombie, The Arrangement, Mistresses and Fringe. Among Khouth's other projects were various voice roles in animated shows.

In the wake of his passing, Once Upon a Time co-creator Adam Horowitz shared his condolences for the star's passing on social media. "Terribly saddened to learn of the passing of Gabe Khouth... a lovely man, a great talent, and an indelible part of Once Upon A Time since the beginning," Horowitz wrote. "But more importantly, he was our friend. He will be missed. RIP, Gabe."

Khouth's fellow OUAT dwarf bid the actor farewell when Lee Arenberg posted several images to Twitter with the caption, "Devastated beyond words!!! My on screen brother gone way too soon!! Gabe was sweet and spicy, hilarious and loveable and a pure talent."

Devastated beyond words!!! My on screen brother gone way too soon!! Gabe was sweet and spicy, hilarious and loveable and a pure talent... RIP @gabekhouth I ❤️u!!! #UntilWeMeetAgain https://t.co/825QhvEJ1V pic.twitter.com/omAlEHPrtb — lee arenberg (@leearenberg) July 26, 2019

Below, see some of the other messages Khouth's OUAT family has shared following this sad news.

Rest In Peace Gabe! So sad! Thank you for bringing your joy to all of us on Once. — Colin o'donoghue (@colinodonoghue1) July 26, 2019

This beautiful soul always put a smile on my face. I’m so upset he has passed away. I send all my love to his family. You will be missed ⁦@gabekhouth⁩ 💚 pic.twitter.com/Sy1JvHvmw1 — Rebecca Mader (@bexmader) July 26, 2019

We are all devastated by the passing of our dear & sweet friend Gabe Khouth from Once. We are going to set up a go fund me campaign for Gabe‘s kids ASAP & I hope any of you that loved his work can donate what you can to help his family get through this tragedy. #RIPGabe https://t.co/eK1RjkGTMp — Sean Maguire (@sean_m_maguire) July 26, 2019