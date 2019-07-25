'The Boys' Cast and Showrunner Tease R-Rated Characters, Action & More (VIDEO)

Amazon's The Boys arrives July 26 and the cast, along with showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural), joined us in our San Diego Comic-Con studio, sponsored by Tate's Bake Shop, to tease the "anti-superhero" series.

TV Insider's Emily Aslanian sat down with Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Elisabeth Shue, Antony Starr, Chace Crawford, Erin Moriarty, Tomer Capon, Laz Alonso, Jessie T. Usher, Karen Fukuhara and Kripke to chat about the new series, which follows a vigilante group known as "The Boys."

In their quest for justice, they'll seek revenge against the Vought International-run group of superheroes known as "The Seven," led by Starr's Homelander, a satirical amalgamation of Captain America meets Superman.

Split into opposing groups in our studio, Shue, Starr, Crawford, Moriarty, and Usher represented the "supes" (superheroes). Meanwhile, "The Boys," or Urban, Quaid, Capon, Alonso, Fukuhara, and Kripke, grouped together on our couch.

The stars set to the task of sharing a little bit more about their characters, with Shue and Starr discussing their leadership roles. As for Crawford, he's remaining mum about his superhero persona, The Deep. "He's kind of like Zoolander meets Aquaman," the Gossip Girl alum teases.

Meanwhile, things get silly with "The Boys" group when it comes time for Quaid to explain the story behind his character, Hughie. He's an "ordinary guy in extraordinary circumstances."

"Something happens to him that throws his whole life into like a major tizzy and... tizzy, I just used tizzy," Quaid says before the group burst into a "tizzy fit."

Catch all of the fun moments in the video above!

The Boys, Season 1 Premiere, Friday, July 26, Amazon Prime Video