'The Boys' Final Trailer Teases a Bitter Battle Against Bad Superheroes (VIDEO)

Everyone loves a good superhero story and someone to root for, but what if they weren't the perfect saviors they appear to be? That's what Amazon Prime Video's upcoming series The Boys offers in a tale of revenge against the negligence of a specific group of beings.

Premiering Friday, July 26, the final trailer for the action comedy series sets up a storyline you wouldn't find with Marvel or DC, as Hughie (Jack Quaid) grapples with the shocking death of his girlfriend, who is carelessly (and accidentally) killed by one of the many superheroes in his world.

When he looks for an outlet or way to make sense of her demise, he'll turn to Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his band of vigilantes known as "The Boys." This group aims to put the "supes" in their place for all of the "collateral damage" they cause from their heroic stunts.

Known as "The Seven", the supes are lead by Homelander (Anthony Starr) and include Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). When Hughie stumbles across Starlight, he'll see it as an opportunity to infiltrate the other supes, but will "The Boys" feel the same way?

Catch the exciting final trailer below and decide for yourself, and don't miss The Boys when it lands on Amazon Prime Video later this week.

The Boys, Series Premiere, Friday, July 26, Amazon Prime Video