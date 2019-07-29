'Flip or Flop' Returns to HGTV Alongside New Series 'Going for Sold'

Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa find their stride as successful business partners in the new 18-episode season of HGTV’s hit series Flip or Flop. Premiering Thursday, August 1. The series follows the two real estate and house flipping experts as they buy, renovate, and sell SoCal properties for a profit.

The new season opens with a glimpse of Christina and Tarek’s new family dynamic when Christina — who is now remarried, raising a blended family of four and expecting a baby boy later this year — drops off kids Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3, at Tarek’s house.

In the premiere episode, Christina and Tarek buy a rundown four-bedroom property in Rowland Heights that has an illegal addition, sloping floor and noisy parkway nearby. However, with its desirable location, pool and neighborhood, the duo decides the home will have huge potential once they transform it into a gorgeous family home.

This same night, HGTV will premiere its new Houston-based home renovation series Going for Sold. The worst homes in Houston’s best neighborhoods are getting Texas-sized makeovers.

The series stars real estate agent Jon Pierre Tjon-Joe-Pin and his wife Mary, a former flight attendant who left her career to pursue her love of design and start their home renovation business.

In each episode, the busy parents of two turn forgotten homes into charming and affordable properties that appeal to young families looking for a high-end look without the hefty price tag. With a love for bright colors and bold design, Mary incorporates artful features into each home, including removable wallpaper, bamboo sinks, modern staircases and geometric paint accent walls.

In the series premiere, Jon and Mary buy a large home that has a living room with cathedral ceilings and a bonus loft space. The outdated property also is riddled with issues, including a cracked foundation, crumbling kitchen and ugly finishes. The duo works extra hard to complete the massive overhaul by adding a stunning modern staircase, sleek modern kitchen and luxurious master bath.

Flip or Flop, Season Premiere, Thursday, August 1, 9/8c, HGTV

Going for Sold, Series Premiere, Thursday, August 1, 11/10c, HGTV