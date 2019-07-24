The 'Supernatural' Guys Reflect on Their 'Golden Years' and the Fandom (VIDEO)

There was a time when Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles were just happy to be picked up for a second season. And this fall, Supernatural is entering into its 15th (and final) season on The CW.

As part of the show and the cast's farewell to San Diego Comic-Con, Padalecki, Ackles, Misha Collins, and Alexander Calvert stopped by TV Insider's suite, sponsored by Tate's Bake Shop, and chatted with our own Damian Holbrook about the series' — and their — longevity.

When their annual panel moved into Hall H, "it became something that I don't think we ever thought it would become," Ackles admitted. "The show is very important to us. We're all very protective of it, and to come out and see a sea of people that it also means a lot to and that they are very protective of, it's just kind of full circle."

At Comic-Con, "we get to come face-to-face with the audience ... and meet all these people that the show touches, and it's incredibly gratifying and rewarding," Collins added.

Watch the video above to see the others ribbing on Collins, bringing up Arrow's Stephen Amell, and more. And stay tuned for Part 2 of our chat with the Supernatural guys, exclusive photos, and more coming to TV Insider soon!

