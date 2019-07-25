‘Supernatural’ Stars Celebrate Final Comic-Con in Our Portrait Studio (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
4 Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
TVG_COMIC_CON_2019_13165
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten
TVG_COMIC_CON_2019_13477
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Supernatural‘s Jared Padalecki

TVG_COMIC_CON_2019_13218
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles

Misha Collins
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Supernatural‘s Misha Collins

Alexander Calvert
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Supernatural‘s Alexander Calvert

Supernatural's Jared Padalecki
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Supernatural‘s Jared Padalecki

Jensen Ackles
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles

TVG_COMIC_CON_2019_13386
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Supernatural‘s Misha Collins

TVG_COMIC_CON_2019_13167
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Supernatural‘s Misha Collins, Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Alexander Calvert

Alexander Calvert
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Supernatural‘s Alexander Calvert

Jared Padalecki
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Supernatural‘s Jared Padalecki

Jensen Ackles
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles

TVG_COMIC_CON_2019_13379
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Supernatural‘s Misha Collins

TVG_COMIC_CON_2019_13319
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Supernatural‘s Alexander Calvert

Jared Padalecki
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Supernatural‘s Jared Padalecki

1 of

It’s hard to say goodbye, but that’s what fans of Supernatural are going to have to do in the 2019-2020 season.

Fortunately, there’s still plenty of time before that day will come, and for now, why not celebrate the upcoming 15th and final season by checking out the cast’s portraits from their visit to TV Insider’s suite at San Diego Comic-Con 2019?

The 'Supernatural' Guys Reflect on Their 'Golden Years' and the Fandom (VIDEO)
Related

The 'Supernatural' Guys Reflect on Their 'Golden Years' and the Fandom (VIDEO)

Click through the gallery above to see Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Alexander Calvert striking a pose. And stay tuned for Part 2 of our chat with the Supernatural guys, other exclusive photos, and more coming to TV Insider soon!

Supernatural, 15th and Final Season Premiere, Thursday, October 10, 8/7c, The CW

Supernatural

Alexander Calvert

Jared Padalecki

Jensen Ackles

Misha Collins




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Eleni Kapetanakis fails to solve hard puzzle orange grove
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Contestant Loses $40,000 & Trip on Super Hard Puzzle
Daniel Cosgrove - 'General Hospital'
2
‘All My Children’ Alum Daniel Cosgrove Joins ‘General Hospital’
'Heartland' Season 18 Poster
3
‘Heartland’ Season 18 Sets U.S. Streaming Premiere Date
LL Cool J as Sam Hanna in 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Season 3 Premiere - 'Run and Gun'
4
‘NCIS’: LL Cool J to Reprise Role as Sam Hanna — Get Details
Ty Molbak as Ethan Weller, Laila Robins as Atty. Megan Stratton — 'Law & Order' Season 24 Episode 16
5
‘Law & Order’: What Did You Think of Verdict in Luigi Mangione-Inspired Episode?