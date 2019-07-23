NFL Preseason 2019 TV Schedule
The NFL preseason kicks off Thursday, August 1 at 8/7c at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, Ohio, for the Hall of Fame Game on NBC.
The Denver Broncos, with new QB Joe Flacco, face Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons in the first of many games that don’t count, but we’ll watch anyway.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2019 is inducted Saturday, August 3 at 7/6c on ESPN and NFL Network. Entering the pantheon of football greats are players Champ Bailey, Tony Gonzalez, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Ed Reed, and Johnny Robinson, and contributors Pat Bowlen and Gil Brandt.
CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network air live preseason games, with NFL Network airing 13 live games and replays of every other game. Schedules below:
NFL PRESEASON 2019 TV SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern. Schedule Subject to Change. National TV Games Subject to Local Blackout.
Pro Football Hall of Fame Game
Thursday, August 1
Atlanta Falcons vs. Denver Broncos (at Canton, Ohio), 8pm, NBC
WEEK 1
Thursday, August 8
Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 7pm
New York Jets at New York Giants, 7pm, NFL Network
Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens, 7:30pm
Washington Redskins at Cleveland Browns, 7:30pm
New England Patriots at Detroit Lions, 7:30pm
Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 7:30pm
Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30pm
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears, 8pm
Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers, 8pm
Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals, 10pm, NFL Network
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, 10pm
Friday, August 9
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30pm, NFL Network
Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints, 8pm
Saturday, August 10
Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 8pm
Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders, 8pm
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 9pm, NFL Network
WEEK 2
Thursday, August 15
Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7pm
New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30pm
Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens, 7:30pm
Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins, 7:30pm
Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals, 8pm, ESPN
Friday, August 16
Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers, 7pm
Chicago Bears at New York Giants, 7:30pm, NFL Network
Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30pm
Saturday, August 17
Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts, 4pm, NFL Network
New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 7pm
Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30pm, NFL Network
Detroit Lions at Houston Texans, 8pm
Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams (at Honolulu), 10pm, NFL Network
Sunday, August 18
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 4pm, CBS
Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings, 8pm, FOX
San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos, 8pm, ESPN
WEEK 3
Thursday, August 22
New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals, 7pm
Washington Redskins at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30pm
Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots, 7:30pm
Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30pm
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins, 8pm, FOX
Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland Raiders (at Winnipeg), 8pm
Friday, August 23
Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30pm
Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions, 8pm, CBS
Saturday, August 24
Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1pm, NFL Network
Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys, 7pm, NFL Network
Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts, 7pm
New Orleans Saints at New York Jets, 7:30pm
San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8pm
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams, 9pm
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers, 10pm, NFL Network
Sunday, August 25
Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans, 8pm, NBC
WEEK 4
Thursday, August 29
Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills, 7pm
Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers, 7pm
Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 7pm
Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7pm
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, 7pm, NFL Network
Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns, 7:30pm
New York Giants at New England Patriots, 7:30pm
Baltimore Ravens at Washington Redskins, 7:30pm
Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, 8pm
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys, 8pm
Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers, 8pm
Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans, 8pm
Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints, 8pm
Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos, 9pm
Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10pm, NFL Network
Oakland Raiders at Seattle Seahawks, 10pm
*Live games on NFL Network will be blacked out in the participating teams' over-the-air station markets.
NFL Network Live And Replay Preseason Game Schedule
All Times Eastern.
WEEK 1
Thursday, August 8
New York Jets at New York Giants, 7pm (LIVE)
Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals, 10pm (LIVE)
Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers, 1am
Friday, August 9
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, 10am
New England Patriots at Detroit Lions, 1pm
Washington Redskins at Cleveland Browns, 4pm
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30pm (LIVE)
Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints, 11pm
Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 2am
Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 5am
Saturday, August 10
Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles, 8am
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears, 11am
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 9pm (LIVE)
Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders, 12am
Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 3am
Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens, 5:30am
WEEK 2
Thursday, August 15
Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens, 12am
Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins, 4am
Friday, August 16
New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons, 10am
Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1pm
Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals, 4pm
Chicago Bears at New York Giants, 7:30pm (LIVE)
Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers, 11pm
Saturday, August 17
Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7am
Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts, 4pm (LIVE)
Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30pm (LIVE)
Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams (at Honolulu), 10pm (LIVE)
New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 1am
Detroit Lions at Houston Texans, 4am
Sunday, August 18
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 12am
Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings, 3am
Monday, August 19
San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos, 12am
WEEK 3
Thursday, August 22
Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland Raiders (at Winnipeg), 12am
Washington Redskins at Atlanta Falcons, 4am
Friday, August 23
New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals, 10am
Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, 1pm
Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots, 4pm
Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30pm (LIVE)
Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions, 2am
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins, 4:30am
Saturday, August 24
Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1pm (LIVE)
Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys, 7pm (LIVE)
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers, 10pm (LIVE)
San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs, 1am
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams, 4am
Sunday, August 25
Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts, 7am
New Orleans Saints at New York Jets, 10am
Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans, 12am
WEEK 4
Thursday, August 29
Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers, 7pm (LIVE)
Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10pm (LIVE)
Oakland Raiders at Seattle Seahawks, 1am
Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills, 4am
Friday, August 30
Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints, 10am
Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, 1pm
New York Giants at New England Patriots, 4pm
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys, 8pm
Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans, 12am
Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 2am
Saturday, August 31
Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns, 7:30am
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, 10:30am
Baltimore Ravens at Washington Redskins, 1pm
Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos, 4pm
Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers, 8pm
Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars, 5am