The NFL preseason kicks off Thursday, August 1 at 8/7c at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, Ohio, for the Hall of Fame Game on NBC.

The Denver Broncos, with new QB Joe Flacco, face Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons in the first of many games that don’t count, but we’ll watch anyway.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2019 is inducted Saturday, August 3 at 7/6c on ESPN and NFL Network. Entering the pantheon of football greats are players Champ Bailey, Tony Gonzalez, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Ed Reed, and Johnny Robinson, and contributors Pat Bowlen and Gil Brandt.

CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network air live preseason games, with NFL Network airing 13 live games and replays of every other game. Schedules below:

NFL PRESEASON 2019 TV SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern. Schedule Subject to Change. National TV Games Subject to Local Blackout.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

Thursday, August 1

Atlanta Falcons vs. Denver Broncos (at Canton, Ohio), 8pm, NBC

WEEK 1

Thursday, August 8

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 7pm

New York Jets at New York Giants, 7pm, NFL Network

Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens, 7:30pm

Washington Redskins at Cleveland Browns, 7:30pm

New England Patriots at Detroit Lions, 7:30pm

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 7:30pm

Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30pm

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears, 8pm

Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers, 8pm

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals, 10pm, NFL Network

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, 10pm

Friday, August 9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30pm, NFL Network

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints, 8pm

Saturday, August 10

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 8pm

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders, 8pm

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 9pm, NFL Network

WEEK 2

Thursday, August 15

Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7pm

New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30pm

Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens, 7:30pm

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins, 7:30pm

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals, 8pm, ESPN

Friday, August 16

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers, 7pm

Chicago Bears at New York Giants, 7:30pm, NFL Network

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30pm

Saturday, August 17

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts, 4pm, NFL Network

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 7pm

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30pm, NFL Network

Detroit Lions at Houston Texans, 8pm

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams (at Honolulu), 10pm, NFL Network

Sunday, August 18

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 4pm, CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings, 8pm, FOX

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos, 8pm, ESPN

WEEK 3

Thursday, August 22

New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals, 7pm

Washington Redskins at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30pm

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots, 7:30pm

Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30pm

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins, 8pm, FOX

Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland Raiders (at Winnipeg), 8pm

Friday, August 23

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30pm

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions, 8pm, CBS

Saturday, August 24

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1pm, NFL Network

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys, 7pm, NFL Network

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts, 7pm

New Orleans Saints at New York Jets, 7:30pm

San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8pm

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams, 9pm

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers, 10pm, NFL Network

Sunday, August 25

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans, 8pm, NBC

WEEK 4

Thursday, August 29

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills, 7pm

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers, 7pm

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 7pm

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7pm

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, 7pm, NFL Network

Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns, 7:30pm

New York Giants at New England Patriots, 7:30pm

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Redskins, 7:30pm

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, 8pm

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys, 8pm

Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers, 8pm

Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans, 8pm

Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints, 8pm

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos, 9pm

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10pm, NFL Network

Oakland Raiders at Seattle Seahawks, 10pm

*Live games on NFL Network will be blacked out in the participating teams' over-the-air station markets.

NFL Network Live And Replay Preseason Game Schedule

All Times Eastern.

WEEK 1

Thursday, August 8

New York Jets at New York Giants, 7pm (LIVE)

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals, 10pm (LIVE)

Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers, 1am

Friday, August 9

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, 10am

New England Patriots at Detroit Lions, 1pm

Washington Redskins at Cleveland Browns, 4pm

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30pm (LIVE)

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints, 11pm

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 2am

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 5am

Saturday, August 10

Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles, 8am

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears, 11am

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 9pm (LIVE)

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders, 12am

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 3am

Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens, 5:30am

WEEK 2

Thursday, August 15

Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens, 12am

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins, 4am

Friday, August 16

New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons, 10am

Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1pm

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals, 4pm

Chicago Bears at New York Giants, 7:30pm (LIVE)

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers, 11pm

Saturday, August 17

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7am

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts, 4pm (LIVE)

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30pm (LIVE)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams (at Honolulu), 10pm (LIVE)

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 1am

Detroit Lions at Houston Texans, 4am

Sunday, August 18

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 12am

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings, 3am

Monday, August 19

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos, 12am

WEEK 3

Thursday, August 22

Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland Raiders (at Winnipeg), 12am

Washington Redskins at Atlanta Falcons, 4am

Friday, August 23

New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals, 10am

Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, 1pm

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots, 4pm

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30pm (LIVE)

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions, 2am

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins, 4:30am

Saturday, August 24

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1pm (LIVE)

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys, 7pm (LIVE)

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers, 10pm (LIVE)

San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs, 1am

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams, 4am

Sunday, August 25

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts, 7am

New Orleans Saints at New York Jets, 10am

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans, 12am

WEEK 4

Thursday, August 29

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers, 7pm (LIVE)

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10pm (LIVE)

Oakland Raiders at Seattle Seahawks, 1am

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills, 4am

Friday, August 30

Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints, 10am

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, 1pm

New York Giants at New England Patriots, 4pm

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys, 8pm

Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans, 12am

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 2am

Saturday, August 31

Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns, 7:30am

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, 10:30am

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Redskins, 1pm

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos, 4pm

Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers, 8pm

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars, 5am