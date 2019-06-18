‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 6 Cast: Find Out Who’s Getting a Second Chance at Love (PHOTOS)

ONYEKA EHIE
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Onyeka Ehie

From: Season 23 of The Bachelor with Colton Underwood

KATIE MORTON
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Katie Morton

From: Season 23 of The Bachelor with Colton Underwood

HANNAH GODWIN
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Hannah Godwin

From: Season 23 of The Bachelor with Colton Underwood

DEREK PETH
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Derek Peth

From: Season 12 of The Bachelorette with JoJo Fletcher and Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise

NICOLE LOPEZ-ALVAR
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Nicole Lopez-Alvar

From: Season 23 of The Bachelor with Colton Underwood

SYDNEY LOTUACO
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Sydney Lotuaco

From: Season 23 of The Bachelor with Colton Underwood

ANNALIESE PUCCINI
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Annaliese Puccini

From: Season 22 of The Bachelor with Arie Luyendyk Jr.

CAELYNN MILLER-KEYES
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Caelynn Miller-Keyes

From: Season 23 of The Bachelor with Colton Underwood

WILLS REID
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Wills Reid

From: Season 14 of The Bachelorette with Becca Kufrin

KEVIN FORTENBERRY
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Kevin Fortenberry

From: Season 15 of The Bachelorette with Hannah Brown

CHRIS BUKOWSKI
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Chris Bukowski

From: Season 8 of The Bachelorette with Emily Maynard, Seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, and Bachelor Pad

BLAKE HORSTMANN
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Blake Horstmann

From: Season 14 of The Bachelorette with Becca Kufrin

TAYSHIA ADAMS
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tayshia Adams

From: Season 23 of The Bachelor with Colton Underwood

BIBIANA JULIAN
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bibiana Julian

From: Season 22 of The Bachelor with Arie Luyendyk Jr., Bachelor in Paradise Season 5, and The Bachelor Winter Games

DEMI BURNETT
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Demi Burnett

From: Season 23 of The Bachelor with Colton Underwood

CAM AYALA
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Cam Ayala

From: Season 15 of The Bachelorette with Hannah Brown

CLAY HARBOR
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Clay Harbor

From: Season 14 of The Bachelorette with Becca Kufrin

JOHN PAUL JONES
ABC/Craig Sjodin

John Paul Jones

From: Season 15 of The Bachelorette with Hannah Brown

Bachelor and Bachelorette fan favorites are back and trying to find love this summer.

The sixth season of ABC’s hot spinoff Bachelor in Paradise, premiering on Monday, August 5, will feature past franchise contestants once again trying to find someone to turn from “potential summer fling into the real thing.” Good Morning America on Monday featured the announcement of seven of those bachelors and bachelorettes.

The first three women and four men released include those who made it far in their previous attempts at finding love, a BiP Season 5 contestant, and some from the most recent seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Chris Harrison is back as host.

The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown revealed 12 more hopefuls during Monday’s series premiere of Grand Hotel at 10/9c on ABC. Those men and women include ones from recent and past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette and even ones returning from other attempts at finding success in Paradise.

Click through the gallery above to find out who’s looking for another chance at love.

