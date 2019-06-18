‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 6 Cast: Find Out Who’s Getting a Second Chance at Love (PHOTOS)

From: Season 22 of The Bachelor with Arie Luyendyk Jr., Bachelor in Paradise Season 5, and The Bachelor Winter Games

From: Season 8 of The Bachelorette with Emily Maynard, Seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, and Bachelor Pad

From: Season 12 of The Bachelorette with JoJo Fletcher and Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor and Bachelorette fan favorites are back and trying to find love this summer.

The sixth season of ABC’s hot spinoff Bachelor in Paradise, premiering on Monday, August 5, will feature past franchise contestants once again trying to find someone to turn from “potential summer fling into the real thing.” Good Morning America on Monday featured the announcement of seven of those bachelors and bachelorettes.

The first three women and four men released include those who made it far in their previous attempts at finding love, a BiP Season 5 contestant, and some from the most recent seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Chris Harrison is back as host.

Hey #BachelorNation! We revealed 7 new cast members of the next @bachparadise season. Catch the rest of the #BachelorInParadise reveal TONIGHT during the premiere of @GrandHotelABC! https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/b8E7pFsZCQ — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 17, 2019

The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown revealed 12 more hopefuls during Monday’s series premiere of Grand Hotel at 10/9c on ABC. Those men and women include ones from recent and past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette and even ones returning from other attempts at finding success in Paradise.

Click through the gallery above to find out who’s looking for another chance at love.

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 6 Premiere, Monday, August 5, 8/7c, ABC