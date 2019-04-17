'The Boys' Set Out to Punish Badly Behaving Superheroes in an All New NSFW Trailer (VIDEO)

The uncensored trailer for Amazon Prime Video's highly-anticipated series The Boys has been unveiled and it's not safe for work (NSFW).

Originally released on Reddit by series writer and co-creator of the original comic book series, Garth Ennis, the superhero series will make its high-flying debut on Friday, July 26 through the streaming platform in over 200 countries. The Boys will premiere at this year's Tribeca Film Festival on Monday, April 29.

The Boys takes a look at the world of superheroes through a new lens as the beings who are treated like celebrities, politicians and Gods abuse their powers instead of using them for the greater good. In the show, The Boys will attempt to reveal the truth about superhero group The Seven and the conglomerate which manages them — Vought.

Comprising The Boys are Hughie (Jack Quaid), Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and The Female (Karen Fukuhara). Simon Pegg will guest star as Hughie's father in the eight-episode first season.

Meanwhile, The Seven are made up of Homelander (Antony Starr), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Elisabeth Shue stars as Madelyn Stillwell, the Senior VP of Hero Management at Vought.

The tension between the opposing groups are on full display in the new trailer, which sees The Boys set out to punish the superheroes for their bad behavior, and it gets pretty brutal. But would you expect anything less from showrunner and Supernatural creator Eric Kripke or executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg?

Check out the fast-paced teaser below and don't miss The Boys when it premieres Friday, July 26 on Amazon Prime Video.

