'Supergirl' Season 5 Finally Gives Kara Pants With Her New Suit (PHOTO)

Kara's getting a superhero makeover (and one that was probably long overdue) in Supergirl Season 5.

Series star Melissa Benoist posted a first look at her character's new costume on Instagram, and her caption — an emoji of pants, with four exclamation marks — says it all. Kara's losing the skirt that has been part of her suit for the past four seasons.

That change to her costume gives her a greater "range of motion" and makes it "more adult," Benoist told Entertainment Weekly. "Part of my goal in this whole series for whenever the show ends, I just want there to be a very clear arc for this character that she evolved as a woman and found her femininity and her adulthood, just a self-discovery."

The actress added that it was something they'd been discussing going back to the first season (especially considering the cold weather in Vancouver, where the show is filmed), but she did feel that the old suit was "very Kara ... until recently," when she thought "something's gotta give."

And the new suit reflects her character's journey. But, of course, the cape stays.

View this post on Instagram 👖!!!! @supergirlcw 📸 @katierosereptar A post shared by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on Jul 15, 2019 at 1:34pm PDT

Supergirl, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, October 6, 9/8c, The CW