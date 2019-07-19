'Fear the Walking Dead' Renewed for Season 6 — New Cast Members & Trailer Revealed (VIDEO)

Fear the Walking Dead is finding more life at AMC, as the beloved spinoff was renewed for a sixth season at the network.

The news was unveiled at the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel by executive producer Scott M. Gimple, who said, "Fear the Walking Dead is returning for a season six," proveing the strength of the AMC franchise. The Walking Dead shows have continued to pull in viewers year after year despite ever-changing casts.

Despite shifts in Fear's cast over the seasons, the show remains second place behind flagship series The Walking Dead. The cast, which is currently comprised of Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Danay Garcia, Maggie Grace and Jenna Elfman, among others, will add some new faces for upcoming installments.

Along with the renewal announcement, the show will reportedly add three new stars to its cast, according to Deadline. Colby Minfie (Jessica Jones, The Boys), Peter Jacobson (House) and Colby Hollman will be joining Fear the Walking Dead in yet-to-be-disclosed roles.

As for other news from The Walking Dead Universe, Gimple, who is also the Chief Content Officer of the franchise at AMC, revealed plans for another series. While no title has been shared at this time, Gimple teased that it will focus on a group of privileged kids who are forced out of their comfort zone to carry out a quest.

Be ready for some to become heroes, while others won't rise to the occasion, in this upcoming mystery title. Until then, Fear fans can rest easy knowing that the show's life is not close to being over. During the show's panel, the trailer for the second half of Season 5. Catch all of the exciting action below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>