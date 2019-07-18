Tina Fey Comedy Starring Ted Danson Picked Up to Series at NBC

NBC is adding to its comedy lineup with a series from two people proven to bring the laughs.

Ted Danson and Tina Fey are teaming up for a new single-camera comedy ordered straight to series, the network announced Thursday. Danson will star, while Fey with write and produce with her 30 Rock producing partner, Robert Carlock.

The series follows a wealthy businessman (Danson) who runs for the mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. When he wins, he must figure out what he stands for, earn his staff's respect, and reconnect with his teenage daughter.

"We are thrilled to be back home at NBC and writing for one of the network's greatest stars of all time, Mary Steenburgen's husband, Ted," Fey and Carlock quipped in a statement.

"We are so excited that this is the first NBC show we get to greenlight straight to series," NBC Entertainment Co-Chairmen George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy said. "It's with talent that we know and love and who have worked on some of the most beloved shows in our network's history."

Fey's 30 Rock aired on NBC from 2006 to 2013. It won three Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series, and Fey won six Emmys for writing and acting for the series and Saturday Night Live. Danson starred in NBC's Cheers, which aired from 1982-1993 and also won three Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series. He currently stars on The Good Place, which will be ending its run with its upcoming fourth season.

Universal Television, Fey's Little Stranger, Bevel Gears, and 3 Arts Entertainment will produce the project, with Fey, Carlock, Jeff Richmond, and David Miner serving as executive producers.