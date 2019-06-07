'The Good Place' to End With a Fourth and Final Season at NBC

All good things must come to an end and NBC's The Good Place is among them.

The Mike Schur comedy starring Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D'Arcy Carden and Manny Jacinto will conclude with a fourth and final season this coming fall. The decision seems to be part of the showrunner's carefully crafted plans according to a statement released by Schur.

"After The Good Place was picked up for season two, the writing staff and I began to map out, as best we could, the trajectory of the show," said Schur. "Given the ideas we wanted to explore, and the pace at which we wanted to present those ideas, I began to feel like four seasons – just over 50 episodes – was the right lifespan."

"At times over the past few years we've been tempted to go beyond four seasons, but mostly because making this show is a rare, creatively fulfilling joy, and at the end of the day, we don't want to tread water just because the water is so warm and pleasant," he continued. "As such, the upcoming fourth season will be our last."

Schur has worked on various projects for NBC over the years helming Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine alongside The Good Place. The showrunner has also executive produced on The Office and Abby's among others.

"I will be forever grateful to NBC and Universal TV for letting us make The Good Place, and for letting us end it on our own schedule," Schur shared. "I will also be forever grateful to the creative team, both on-screen and off, for their hard work and dedication to a very weird idea. We ask the question very frequently, on this show, what do we owe to each other? The answer, for me, is: I owe all of you a whole lot."

The final chapter is slated to air over the 2019-2020 season as Schur continued, "we look forward to a great final season airing this fall."

Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming at NBC Entertainment echoed Schur's sentiments as they released a joint statement. "Since day one, The Good Place has been a seminal show for us and one that hits all the NBC touch points – incredibly smart, funny, inventive and emotional," they said. "We know the audience will love what Mike Schur and his writers have in store for the final season."

During the show's 2018-2019 run, The Good Place averaged a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.6 million viewers overall in "live plus seven day Nielsens." Digital viewership alone was up season to season by 38 percent in ages 18-49.

Since the The Good Place's debut in 2016, the show has won the AFI Award for Program of the Year, TCA Award for Program of the Year, a Humanitas Award and a Peabody Award. In addition to those accolades, the series has also garnered nominations for a Golden Globe Award, Writers Guild Award, Producers Guild Award and Critic's Choice Award.

Star Ted Danson also received a Critics' Choice Award for his role in the show along with an Emmy nomination in 2018.

The Good Place, Season 4, Fall 2019, NBC