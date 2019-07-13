Celebrate 'The Lion King' With Robin Roberts' 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' Special

Robin Roberts hosts ABC News' Can You Feel the Love Tonight, featuring Lion King cast interviews, behind the scenes footage, and an exclusive unreleased scene from the new film.

This primetime special will air on Tuesday, July 16 and promises to bring viewers into the heart of The Lion King's timeless appeal and capture the excitement of the highly anticipated new film.

Since The Lion King’s 1994 debut as an animated feature film, its universal themes have resonated with audiences around the world and has a fixed place in popular culture. Director Jon Favreau brings the beloved characters to the big screen in a whole new way in the 2019 version, which opens July 19.

Also featured are interviews with members of the new film’s all-star cast, including Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Alfre Woodard, Chiwetel Ejiofor. They discuss the film’s impact on their lives and what it means for them now to be a part of the global phenomenon.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The one-hour special explores the enduring universal appeal of The Lion King franchise, tapping into its past and how it came to be, along with offering a glimpse into its future. Roberts speaks with director Jon Favreau and gets an exclusive, behind-the-scenes visit to the studios where the new film is being mixed.

Also paying tribute to the iconic Disney story and its 25-year legacy are original voice actors Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Broderick and Jeremy Irons, as well as Elton John, who co-wrote (with Tim Rice) and performed songs in the original film (including “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” for which they won the Oscar) and contributes to the new film.

Can You Feel The Love Tonight with Robin Roberts, Tuesday, July 16, 8/7c, ABC