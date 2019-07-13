'Sweetbitter' Premiere Sneak Peek: Should Tess Trust Simone? Um... No! (VIDEO)

In the hustle and bustle of an posh and influential Manhattan restaurant, the biggest question isn't whether to get the escargot appetizer or the decadent dessert but who should you trust?

That's one of the biggest for the young Tess (Ella Purnell), who, as the second season of the Starz half-hour dramedy Sweetbitter kicks off on Sunday, has passed her experimental phase as server and is now full-time — with the striped red shirt to prove it!

But the tougher job for her is to navigate the political waters of the restaurant staff including eccentric boss Howard (Paul Sparks), dreamy bartender Jake (Tom Sturridge), and queen bee Simone (Caitlin FitzGerald).

In the above exclusive clip from July 14's Season 2 premiere, Tess confronts co-worker Will (Evan Jonigkeit) about who she should trust. She finds out some interesting things about Simone, who says she has her back — but does she?!

Sweetbitter, Sundays, 9/8c, Starz.