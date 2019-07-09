'Stranger Things' Breaks Streaming Record for Netflix in Third Season

By now, with a couple of seasons under its belt and just by word of mouth alone, Netflix's Stranger Things has been a proven hit for the streaming service, so it's not shocking to learn that the recently released third season is breaking records.

Netflix is usually mum about its stats when it comes to viewership, but it shared some exciting news about Season 3, which includes a new record.

In a tweet shared Monday — less than a week after the Stranger Things Season 3 premiere — the platform reported, "40.7 million household accounts have been watching the show since its July 4 global launch — more than any other film or series in its first four days."

The message then went on to reveal that, "18.2 million have already finished the entire season," which spans eight episodes clocking in at around an hour apiece. While we knew fans were eager to consume the newest season, this stat certainly blows previous records out of the water when it comes to Netflix. Last year, the platform shared viewership numbers for series such as Sex Education, You and Elite, as well as for the film Bird Box.

According to those stats, Sex Eduction reached 40 million viewers within a month of its release, similar to You, which arrived on the streaming platform after it was purchased following its Lifetime cancellation. Meanwhile, Elite reportedly garnered 20 million viewers in its first four weeks. Considering the current numbers Stranger Things Season 3 has pulled in its first four days, the number could be truly staggering by the time it hits four weeks. But could it be as jaw-dropping as Bird Box's reported 80 million views?

It remains to be seen, but with numbers like that, we wouldn't be surprised by an upcoming renewal announcement. If you haven't joined the Stranger Things bandwagon yet, now's a perfect time to bask in the show's popularity — it'll definitely keep you cool when it comes to summer binging.

