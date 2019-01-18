5 Surprising (and Unbelievable?) Netflix Ratings Reveals

Netflix has caused a frenzy after they did something they've rarely done in the past — reveal their original series' ratings.

The streaming platform took to social media on January 17 to share interesting statistics about some of their newest projects and popular shows such as Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Sex Education, YOU, and Elite.

Of course, don't forget their mega smash-hit movie Bird Box, whose numbers Netflix revealed at the end of December. At the time, they shared that over 45 million subscribers had tuned in to see a blindfolded Sandra Bullock survive the apocalypse.

At the time, Netflix wrote, "Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film!" And less than a month later on January 17 Netflix wrote, "Update: This number is now more than 80 million. Congratulations to my HEROES, Sandra Bullock and Susanne Bier."

Update: This number is now more than 80 million. Congratulations to my HEROES, Sandra Bullock and Susanne Bier https://t.co/yNCTSuZoKb — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 17, 2019

And those mile-high numbers are apparently carrying over to their new shows, including the British-based dramedy Sex Education and former Lifetime thriller YOU. According to the streaming service, Sex Education — starring Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson — is expected to be viewed by over 40 million accounts in its first month. The show made its debut on January 11.

#SexEducation has come out with a bang — the smart and emotional series is on pace to be watched by over 40 million accounts over its first month pic.twitter.com/TAsklhTSQH — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 17, 2019

Meanwhile, YOU, which garnered such low ratings on Lifetime that it was canceled and picked up by the streaming platform for Season 2, has supposedly surpassed expectations. Netflix tweeted, "Joe isn't the only one watching: @YouNetflix is on track to be viewed by more than 40 million members in its first four weeks on Netflix!"

Joe isn't the only one watching: @YouNetflix is on track to be viewed by more than 40 million members in its first four weeks on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/W4jZ3nYTdQ — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 17, 2019

As for Netflix's Spanish-language series Elite, the streamer reports that it has received views from more than 20 million subscribers in its first weeks making it another hit for the service.

#Elite is a true global phenomenon. The Spanish language original attracted more than 20 million households during its first four weeks on service! pic.twitter.com/FwrRT6gqyh — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 17, 2019

Netflix also released information about its buzzed-about Black Mirror installment Bandersnatch. The choose-your-own-adventure episode gave viewers the ability to control where the story went, and the streaming service unveiled which paths were the most and least followed.

Apparently, Stefan (Fionn Whitehead) chose Frosties as his cereal 60 percent of the time viewers tuned in, while when an option to throw tea was given to only 52.9 percent of Brits, who chose the option versus the rest of the world which picked it 55.9 percent of the time.

Netflix also shared that 73 percent of viewers chose to accept a job at Tukersoft when Stefan is offered, but anyone who interacted with the special episode would know it was the wrong choice. And finally, they also shared that out of five possible endings, the least-traveled path involved Stefan accompanying his mother on the train where [Spoiler] they both meet their demise.

#BlackMirror fans — check out a few of the most chosen paths in #Bandersnatch https://t.co/HJvSTjBAey — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 17, 2019

But not everyone reading these stats are convinced. Many on social media voiced their opinion on the matter claiming that there wasn't enough hard data to back up their stats. The streaming service doesn't divulge its numbers the way television networks do, making it harder to gauge what shows are performing best.

Hey, you know what sucks? Throwing out these numbers and refusing to release any hard data to support it. https://t.co/JwbshF0fsn — Vikram Murthi (@fauxbeatpoet) January 17, 2019

Netflix has never reported their viewing numbers to press EVER, and now they're just starting to tweet stuff out? guess we'll take your word for it okay https://t.co/7ajw5iFXrX — Helen Murphy (@helenmurph) January 17, 2019