Which Airline Does Peter From 'The Bachelorette' 2019 Fly For?

Peter Weber talked about his gig as a pilot during the premiere episode of The Bachelorette 2019, but he was finally able to show off his flying skills during this week’s hometown dates episode.

Peter, who officially made it to the top four this season, took Hannah Brown flying in his private plane when she visited his hometown of Westlake Village, California.

Though the 27-year-old took Hannah on a private plane during the visit, he’s actually a commercial pilot and has been flying professionally for a few years now.

In fact, according to his Instagram page, Weber accepted a job to fly for Delta Airlines back in March 2018.

“I’m so ready for this adventure! I’ve wanted to become a major airline pilot my entire life and today I’m so excited to announce I’ve accepted an offer to fly for Delta Air Lines,” he captioned the photo.

“I can’t express my gratitude enough to everyone who’s helped me achieve my dream; thank you a million times. I feel like a little kid right now and I’ll never forget this feeling.”

Prior to working for Delta, Peter worked for Compass Airlines, which is a regional airline.

Though it’s a bit unusual for somebody so young to be a captain, the Season 15 fave does come from a family of aviation experts. Not only is his father also a pilot, his mother was a flight attendant for many years.

And, since returning home from The Bachelorette, Peter has resumed his job with Delta. In fact, he shared a photo of himself and his crew on a plane back in June.

“Keep Climbing. If we could fly you anywhere in the world, where would you like to go??” he captioned the photo.

