It Gets Personal in the 'Queer Eye' Season 4 Trailer (VIDEO)

Cue Thin Lizzy's "The Boys Are Back in Town," because the Fab Five are back in action for Season 4 of Netflix's Queer Eye and there won't be a dry eye after fans watch the newly released trailer.

Fearless ambassadors Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France return for more feel-good moments beginning Friday, July 19 and the streaming platform has provided a first look at the stories that will be covered. Things are getting personal as the first story teased includes Van Ness' high school orchestra teacher.

We see Van Ness introduce himself over the intercom at Quincy Senior High School to resounding cheers for he and his fellow Fab Five members. And the heartwarming moments just continue from there as individuals who are helping their communities are featured.

"Try not to cry," Van Ness tells viewers. "Try not to lose it," and it's easier said than done as the trailer goes on to tease some more emotional moments from the upcoming season.

"People should always remember, it's never too late to start over," Berk promises and that definitely seems to be the case for the latest group of people featured on this season. Don't miss all of the heartwarming exchanges below and be sure to check out Queer Eye's fourth season when it arrives on Netflix this month.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Queer Eye, Season 4 Premiere, Friday, July 19, Netflix