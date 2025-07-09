‘Queer Eye’ to End With Season 10 at Netflix — Where Will Final Season Be Set?

The Fab Five is giving their final makeovers. Queer Eye will end with Season 10 on Netflix.

The final season was announced on July 9. The Emmy-winning series is Netflix’s longest-running reality program in its history and will have produced over 90 episodes by the time Season 10 ends. Washington, D.C. will be the show’s final city, and the season is currently in production. Past seasons have been set in Nevada, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Louisiana.

A reimagining of TLC‘s Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Queer Eye shows five queer style experts as they trade in New York City to aid hapless men and women across the country to revamp their lives. Queer Eye‘s Fab Five is Jonathan Van Ness (hair and makeup), Tan France (fashion), Karamo Brown (relationships), Antoni Porowski (food and drink), and Jeremiah Brent (interior design).

Prior to Season 9, Brent’s first season, Bobby Berk was the fifth member of the group. Berk’s exit from the series was reportedly the result of him opting not to renew his contract when the other four costars chose to renew. Brent joined in Season 9 after being known to HGTV fans for his various home improvement shows.

Here’s everything we know about Queer Eye‘s final season.

When does Queer Eye Season 10 premiere?

A premiere date will be announced at a later time, but Season 10 started production in D.C. on Wednesday, July 9.

Who is in the Queer Eye Season 10 cast?

The Fab Five, including Brent, will return for the final season, Netflix confirms.

Where will Queer Eye Season 10 take place?

Washington, D.C. will be the show’s final destination. The final season will celebrate the show’s legacy and impact, spotlighting heroes from the nation’s capital.

Seasons 1 and 2 were set in Atlanta, Georgia. Seasons 3 and 4 were in Kansas City, Missouri. Season 5 was in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Season 6 was in Austin, Texas. Seasons 7 and 8 were in New Orleans, Louisiana. And Season 9 was in Las Vegas, Nevada.

