Meghan McCain Reportedly Planning to Leave 'The View'

ABC's talk show The View may be losing one of its co-hosts.

According to a report from The Daily Beast, Meghan McCain may not be planning to be part of Season 23 in September, with sources claiming that McCain "is emotionally drained, angry, and isolated" and "[feels] like a caged animal" and "so exhausted and defeated."

"It's getting to the point where it's not worth the emotional toll every week," another source reportedly said, adding if she leaves, she'll find another job.

However, The View senior executive producer Hilary Estey McLoughlin said they're "happy to have Meghan" on the show, which is "a very good platform for her." "I think she wants to be on the show," she added. "We love having her there. I feel like she will come back."

McCain is the conservative voice on the ABC show, and McLoughlin called her "bolder and more fearless in what she's willing to say and how she challenges people" than those who have been in that position before. The EP suggested she might feel "isolated because she's carrying this mantle and she takes it very personally."

As viewers know, she and her liberal co-host Joy Behar tend to argue quite a bit on the show, and one recent instance featured McCain telling Behar, "part of your job is to listen to me." Moderator Whoopi Goldberg stepped in and said they should each be able to talk.

But according to Behar, the two "get along fine" and their fights on the show "make [it] interesting." "We both like to fight in a certain way, and we like to argue," she said to The Daily Beast. "We've had big fights over the last couple of years on the air, but basically she's very strong in her position, and I'm very strong in my position, and we fight, we argue." She denied claims that they "hate each other."

McCain joined The View as a co-host in October 2017. She is also an ABC News contributor and has appeared on Good Morning America and This Week.

The View, Weekdays, ABC