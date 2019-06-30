TCM's 'Out of This World: A Celebration of Sci-Fi Movies' Full Schedule

This July, Turner Classic Movies (TCM) presents Out of This World: A Celebration of Sci-Fi Movies, an odyssey through science fiction movies from a galaxy far, far away to not-too-distant futures.

Airing every Tuesday night in primetime, each evening will explore the many realms of science fiction in cinema including creature features, early sci-fi, TCM’s network premiere of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, and a special night of moon movies in honor of this month’s 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s monumental moon landing.

TCM’s celebration of science fiction films follows (all times listed are ET):

Tuesday, July 2: Early Sci-Fi

8:00 PM A Trip to the Moon (1902)

8:30 PM Metropolis (1927)

11:00 PM Woman in the Moon (1929)

2:00 AM Things to Come (1936)

4:00 AM Flash Gordon Conquers the Universe (1940)

Tuesday, July 9: The 1950s

8:00 PM The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951)

9:45 PM The War of the Worlds (1953)

11:30 PM Forbidden Planet (1956)

1:15 AM Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

2:45 AM It Came From Outer Space (1953)

4:15 AM The Thing From Another World (1951)

6:00 AM Earth vs. the Flying Saucers (1956)

Tuesday, July 16: Moon Movies (Primetime)

8:00 PM Destination Moon (1950)

10:00 PM For All Mankind (1989)

11:30 PM Countdown (1968)

1:30 AM From the Earth to the Moon (1958)

3:30 AM First Men in the Moon (1964)

5:30 AM A Trip to the Moon (1902)

Tuesday, July 16: Creature Features (Late Night)

6:00 AM Twenty Million Miles to Earth (1957)

7:30 AM Them! (1954)

9:30 AM The Blob (1958)

11:00 AM The Fly (1958)

Tuesday, July 23: The 1960s

8:00 PM The Time Machine (1960)

10:00 PM 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

12:45 AM Five Million Years to Earth (1968)

2:45 AM Marooned (1969)

5:00 AM 12 to the Moon (1960)

6:00 AM Village of the Damned (1960)

Tuesday, July 30: '70s and '80s



8:00 PM Close Encounter of the Third Kind (1977)

10:30 PM Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)

12:45 AM Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

3:00 AM Solaris (1972)

6:00 AM Logan's Run (1976)

8:15 AM Westworld (1973)

10:15 AM 2010 (1984)