What's Coming to Amazon in July 2019

Amazon has unveiled its July lineup with plenty of originals, films and rentals becoming available for subscribers.

Among the streamer's originals debuting and returning this month are The Boys and Dino Dana on July 26, All or Nothing on July 19, Comicstaan on July 12 and Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny on July 5. Also debuting this month is the original film Peterloo on July 3.

Along with these titles, don't miss the premiere of Pennyworth on July 28 with Amazon Channels for the EPIX original. All of these and more make the month's lineup; see the full schedule below.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

July 1

Under the Silver Lake (2019)

July 2

Phoenix (2014)

July 3

*Peterloo (Amazon Original movie)

July 5

*Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny S1B - Amazon Original series

July 7

Marshall (2017)

July 9

Witless Protections (2008)

July 10

Trapped S2

July 12

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

*Comicstaan S2 - Amazon Original series

July 13

Never Grow Old (2019)

July 14

No Vacancy (1999)

Tabaluga (2018)

July 15

Love Happens (2009)

July 19

Trading Paint (2019)

*All or Nothing S4 - Amazon Original series

July 21

Time Freak (2018)

July 23

Serenity (2019)

Hellboy (2019)

July 26

*The Boys S1 - Amazon Original series

*Dino Dana S3 - Amazon Original series

July 27

A Vigilante (2019)

July 28

After Darkness (2018)

Pennyworth, S1, EPIX

July 29

The Haunting of Sharon Tate (2019)

July 31

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day (2013)

Arctic (2018)

American Heart (1992)

Chinese Box (1997)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Good Advice (2001)

Hackers (1995)

Ingenious (2009)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love (1996)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

Rat Race (2001)

Rosemary's Baby (1968)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold (2006)

The Rainmaker (1997)

Tracker (2010)

Twelve Monkeys (1995)

Urban Cowboy (1980)

Available for Rent or Purchase on Prime Video:

July 2

The Beach Bum (2019)

July 9

Dumbo (2019)

Pet Sematary (2019)

Little (2019)

After (2019)

July 16

Shazam! (2019)

Breakthrough (2019)

July 23

Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

July 30

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)