What's Coming to Amazon in June 2019

Amazon is gearing up for a fun-filled summer with a slew of new titles heading to Prime Video and Amazon Channels in June.

Among the original series returning are Stana Katic's drama Absentia, which will return with Season 2 on June 14. Meanwhile, on June 21, original series Documental returns for Season 3 and Final Life and Tokyo Alice both debut their first seasons.

There are also plenty of films included with Prime Video, but the service is making new titles like Captain Marvel and Us available to rent this month as well. As for Amazon Channels — if you subscribe to HBO you're in luck, because Big Little Lies returns with Season 2 on June 9.

All of these titles and more are coming to Amazon in June. Check out the full roundup below.

June 3

District 9 (2009)

Jackass 3D (2010)

June 4

*Chasing Happiness – Amazon Original Movie

*Creative Galaxy Season 3 – Amazon Original series

June 7

Home Again (2017)

June 13

No Strings Attached (2011)

June 14

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

*Absentia Season 2 – Amazon Original series

June 17

*Yardie (2018) – Amazon Original movie

Suits Season 8

June 21

*Documental Season 3 – Amazon Original series

*Final Life Season 1 – Amazon Original series

*Tokyo Alice Season 1 – Amazon Original series

June 24

Juliet, Naked (2018)

June 28

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)

June 29

Moose (2015)

True Grit (2010)

June 30

14 Women (2007)

A Texas Funeral (1999)

Abolition (2011)

AIR: The Musical (2010)

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982)

Airplane! (1980)

All American Zombie Drugs (2010)

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Apocalypse Kiss (2014)

Appetite (1987)

Arbitrage (2012)

Attack of the Herbals (2011)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Ball in the House (2001)

Bank Roll (2012)

Bartleby (2001)

Battle of the Bone (2008)

Big Money Hustlas (2000)

Bigfoot Wars (2014)

Blind Heat (2002)

Blood Moon Rising (2009)

Blood of the Samurai (2001)

Blood Reaper (2003)

Blow (2001)

Blue Dream (2013)

Boricua (2004)

Bullfighter (2000)

Bumblefuck, USA (2011)

Carne the Taco Maker (2014)

Clean Guys of Comedy (2013)

Complicity (2000)

Curse of the Zodiac (2007)

Dai wu ke (1979)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

Destination Vegas (1995)

Dilemma (1997)

Ding tian li di (1973)

Dirt Merchant (1999)

Dirty Pictures (2011)

Dragon Blade (2015)

Elephant (2003)

Endless Love (2014)

Exit to Hell (2013)

Flipping (2010)

Frankenstein Reborn (2005)

Frozen Kiss (2009)

Gene-Fusion (2010)

Ghost Bride (2017)

G-Men from Hell (2000)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Gunshy (2017)

Hard Candy (2008)

Hazard Jack (2014)

Into the Blue (2005)

Into the Fire (2005)

Investigating Sex (2001)

Jack in the Box (2009)

Jezebeth (2011)

Jingles the Clown (2009)

Killing Ariel (2006)

La casa sfuggita (2003)

Lao shu la gui (1979)

Lawless: Dead Evidence (2000)

Lazarus: Apocalypse (2014)

Legend of the Sandsquatch (2006)

Little Red Devil (2008)

Lovin' Molly (1974)

Malarek (1988)

Man About Town (2006)

Mansion of Blood (2015)

Meeting Spencer (2010)

Metamorphosis (2007)

Minority Report (2002)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Model Behavior (2000)

Mortem (2010)

Moscow Heat (2004)

Mrs. Palfrey at the Claremont (2005)

Neshika Bametzach (1990)

New Order (2012)

Night Train (1998)

Open Water (2004)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

På fremmed mark (2000)

Phil the Alien (2004)

Pledge of Allegiance (2015)

Poliwood (2009)

Postmortem (1998)

Prey for the Beast (2007)

Private Lessons (1981)

Pumpkin (2002)

Red Is the Color of (2007)

Redball (1999)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Romeo and Juliet (2013)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Running Scared (2006)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

Sample People (2000)

Shanghai Surprise (1986)

Silent Youth (2012)

Silo Killer 2: The Wrath of Kyle (2009)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Slip & Fall (2011)

Smoke n Lightnin (1995)

Sounds of the Underground (2007)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Species III (2004)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

Squeal (2008)

Stranger Than Fiction (2006)

Streets of Rage (1994)

Stripperland (2011)

Sugar Boxx (2009)

Sunshine Cleaning (2009)

Sweet Angel Mine (1996)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The 28th Day: The Wrath of Steph (2013)

The Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call - New Orleans (2009)

The Californians (2005)

The First Wives Club (1996)

The Last Samurai (2003)

The Little Kidnappers (1990)

The Rules of Attraction (2002)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

The Telling (2009)

The Women of Brewster Place (1989)

The Wraith (1986)

This Revolution (2005)

Throwing Stars (2007)

Tsareubiytsa (1991)

Vampire Boys (2010)

Vampire Boys 2: The New Brood (2013)

Viking Quest (2015)

When Justice Fails (1999)

Where Truth Lies (2005)

Xuan feng shi ba qi (1977)

Yong zheng ming zhang Shao Lin men (1977)

Zateryannyy v Sibiri (1991)

Zombadings 1: Patayin sa Shokot si Remington (2011)

Zombiez (2005)

Wiseguy Seasons 1-8

New in June – Available for Rent or Purchase on Prime Video

June 4

Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral (2019)

June 18

Captain Marvel (2019)

Hotel Mumbai (2019)

Gloria Bell (2019)

June 25

Us (2019)

Wonder Park (2019)

No Maches Frida 2 (2019)

The Hummingbird Project (2019)

New in June – Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels

June 6

Canadian Open (PGA Tour Live)

June 9

Euphoria (HBO)

Big Little Lies Season 2 (HBO)

June 13

Strange Angel (CBS)

June 16

City on a Hill (Showtime)

June 20

Travelers Championship (PGA Tour Live)

June 27

Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA Tour Live)

June 30

The Rook (Starz)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)