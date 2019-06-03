'Carnival Row': First Look at Orlando Bloom & Cara Delevingne in Amazon's Fantasy Drama (VIDEO)

Amazon Prime Video is going to the Victorian era for it's next big drama series.

On Monday, the streamer announced the premiere date for it's upcoming fantasy drama, Carnival Row, as Friday, August 30, 2019. The series, starring Orlando Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad), comes from Legendary Television and takes us to a Victorian fantasy world where humans and mythological immigrant creatures coexist.

Bloom stars as human detective Rycroft Philostrate, while Delevingne is Vignette Stonemoss, a refugee faerie. Their dangerous and forbidden affair plays a big part in their story as the series looks at the exotic homelands of the creatures that have been invaded by man. In addition to those tensions, a string of horrific murders are also threatening the uneasy peace of the Row.

The series also stars David Gyasi (Interstellar), Karla Crome (Under the Dome), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones) and Tamzin Merchant (Salem). Also, executive producers are Marc Guggenheim (Arrow), Rene Echevarria (Star Trek), Bloom and Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim).

Watch the first teaser for Carnival Row below:

Carnival Row, Series Premiere, Friday, August 30, Amazon Prime Video