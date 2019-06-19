'Married at First Sight': 7 Key Moments From 'Something Borrowed, Someone New' (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 9, Episode 2 of Married at First Sight, "Something Borrowed, Someone New"]

The second installment of Married at First Sight's ninth season has arrived — a lot went down as the second half of four couples finally said "I do," and they all celebrated with eventful receptions.

From parent reactions and awkward firsts to hilarious cake-feeding scenarios, we're breaking down some of the key moments from the show's latest episode. Beware of spoilers as you walk down this aisle though — there's no turning back.

Elizabeth's Incessant Giggling

When we met Elizabeth in the premiere it was clear that she's a bit energetic, but when she finally spotted her soon-to-be husband at the end of the aisle, a laughing bug kicked in. Laughing like a school child, it was unclear if the bride could contain her excess energy enough to actually get married. Alas, she did.

Iris' Pre-Aisle Boogie

Sure, Iris' father may have broken out into uncontrollable sobbing during her first dance — so much so that he had to excuse himself — but their pre-aisle dance moves were sweet. Despite her father's apprehension, Iris got some much needed support at a critical time.

Deonna and Greg's Awkwardness

Throughout the episode, Deonna and Greg encountered each other with awkward glances and uncertainty, especially during their wedding photos and first dance. When it was time to take the dance floor for the the first time as a married couple, they just kind of stood there, but shook it off with some good-natured laughing.

Keith's Mom Gives Her Approval

During their mother-son dance, Keith's mom revealed to her son that she liked Iris already and gave her blessing. Her tone changed a bit after speaking with Iris though and learned the bride was a virgin. Even with her concerns, Keith's mom still appeared fine with the match which was a big step considering her apprehension in the premiere.

Amber's Mom Steps In for Matt

During the parent dances, Matt was noticeably unable to participate, considering he hadn't invited his estranged family — specifically his mom and dad. Thankfully, Amber's mom stepped in for the mother-son dance and offered to take a turn around the room with him. The move also impressed Amber, who has struggled with her mother-daughter relationship.

Elizabeth & Jamie Get Rowdy With Cake

While most of the couples neatly fed a bite to their new spouses, Elizabeth and Jamie got messy when it was cake time. Even though they just met, the new couple shared a similar sense of humor by shoving slices into each other's faces.

Uncertain Wedding Nights

The episode ended on the "cliffhanger" of whether these newly-introduced spouses would spend a traditional wedding night together. Ultimately it appeared that Matt and Amber and Elizabeth and Jamie may have taken that option, but fans will have to wait to find out for sure.

