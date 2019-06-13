9 Key Moments From the 'Married at First Sight' Season 9 Premiere

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 9, Episode 1 of Married at First Sight, "Nice to Marry You."]

On Wednesday night, Lifetime's hit reality series Married at First Sight returned for Season 9 with an all new set of couples. Amber and Matt, Iris and Keith, Deonna and Greg, and Elizabeth and Jamie embarked on one big adventure as they agreed to marry each other — entering unions with perfect strangers.

Their road to the alter was unconventional to say the least and while only two of the four couples' weddings were aired, viewers were given a glimpse into all of the participants' lives. Below, we're breaking down nine key moments from the premiere.

Amber's Twin Voices Concern

Amber's sister revealed in a testimonial that she can sometimes be too kind and selfless as she talked about Amber's past relationships.

Amber's Mother Makes Amends

In Amber's initial introduction story she revealed that her father raised her and her sister after her mother left the family to be with a woman. Needless to say, there's some drama there, but Amber's mom flew out to participate in wedding dress shopping and both were glad to share the milestone moment.

Iris's "White White" Gown

One defining aspect of Iris was the fact that she's been saving herself for marriage so it was really important for her to find the whitest gown possible to convey her purity. While she sought out the perfect look, her mother revealed to the shop workers that she would have set her daughter up with a match if she hadn't been on the show — talk about awkward.

The Sex Talk

The brides and grooms each had their own bachelor and bachelorette celebrations in which they discussed their hopes for the wedding night and past escapades. When Elizabeth asks her fellow brides about their last sexual experience though, she's utterly shocked to learn about Iris's virginal state and refers to her as a rare fossil.

Elizabeth Breaks Down

From the beginning of the episode we learn that Elizabeth is self-professed daddy's girl and when she sees her father before she's supposed to walk down the aisle she breaks down. While the episode didn't include Elizabeth's wedding, there's some definite doubt about the decision she's making.

Keith's Grandparents Give Their Blessing

The quiet family oriented groom-to-be Keith was worried when he learned about his grandparents' concern about his marriage, but they ultimately showed up for the ceremony and gave their blessing.

Greg Learns About Deonna's Lack of Experience

After they said "I do," Deonna and Greg took a moment to share champagne and chat. During their talk Greg asks her why she decided to participate in Married at First Sight and Deonna revealed she hadn't been in a relationship in about 10 years. His resulting expression was both alarming and hilarious, but his concern was put at ease when she told him about what she'd been focusing on rather than a relationship which was school, travel and career.

Matt's Hype Men

Before Amber walked down the aisle, Matt took his place at the altar while his groomsmen cheered him on. "He's hot," one of them said looking to Amber's family for confirmation.

Amber's Impatient

During their ceremony, Amber interrupted the vows to ask if Matt could kiss the bride yet, referring to herself. Along with a shared connection through basketball, this duo instantly hit it off.

Married at First Sight, Wednesdays, 8:30/7:30c, Lifetime