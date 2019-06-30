3 Reasons to Stream 'Madam Secretary' Season 5 on Netflix Right Now

Madam Secretary's term is coming to an end. The CBS political drama's upcoming sixth season will be its last, so now's the time to catch up on all the intrigue from the recently wrapped Season 5.

Here are three reasons you need to stream this installment of the series about formidable U.S. Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord (Téa Leoni).

1. It features real D.C. power players

The season opens with three actual former secretaries of state from across the political spectrum — Madeleine Albright, Colin Powell and Hillary Clinton — advising McCord on what to say in a pivotal speech to the American public. Later, when McCord faces some nasty allegations, she sits down with journalist Jane Pauley (playing herself) to tackle the rumors head on.

2. Nonstop action drives the drama

While Liz juggles her diplomatic duties and a planned run for president, she must also deal with harrowing threats. Two of the best: a shocking attack on the White House (the first since the War of 1812!) and a catastrophe at a UN Security Council meeting that involves a dear friend.

3. Home life complicates McCord's career

A family show as much as a political one, Madam Secretary features Liz's pleasantly normal clan, including affable husband Henry (Tim Daly) and their three young adult children. But now that McCord is running for president, her kids' every action will reflect on Mom's suitability to be POTUS. First up: Younger daughter Alison (Kathrine Herzer) dates the son of McCord's major political adversary! Navigating that sure takes some diplomacy.

Madam Secretary, Season 5, Streaming Sunday, June 30, Netflix