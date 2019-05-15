6 Reasons We’re Excited for ‘Madam Secretary’s Final Season (PHOTOS)

CBS

Elizabeth’s Just Getting Started With Her Bid

The Season 5 finale ends with Elizabeth announcing her bid for president at the McCord farm. It set up what could arguably be the most interesting season yet of the series: the one that covers her campaign trail.

This is new territory for Elizabeth and those around her. What will it mean for her (former) staff? How frazzled will Mike B (Kevin Rahm) get? Who will be her opponents? Senator Callister (Will Chase) suspended his campaign, but is that it?