6 Reasons We’re Excited for ‘Madam Secretary’s Final Season (PHOTOS)

6 Reasons We're Excited for 'Madam Secretary's Final Season

Elizabeth’s Just Getting Started With Her Bid

The Season 5 finale ends with Elizabeth announcing her bid for president at the McCord farm. It set up what could arguably be the most interesting season yet of the series: the one that covers her campaign trail.

This is new territory for Elizabeth and those around her. What will it mean for her (former) staff? How frazzled will Mike B (Kevin Rahm) get? Who will be her opponents? Senator Callister (Will Chase) suspended his campaign, but is that it?

Elizabeth and Henry Are One of the Best Couples on TV

Elizabeth and Henry (Tim Daly) are easily relationship goals. If you want to see a husband and wife who wholeheartedly support one another (except perhaps when it comes to a fear of scuba-diving), watch the McCords.

They don’t always agree, and things could get dicey since he is the White House ethics advisor, but you never get the sense that their relationship is in danger.

Television deserves a couple like them on the screen every week.

Will the McCord Family Remain Strong?

For the most part, the McCords seem ready for Elizabeth’s run, but thinking you’re prepared for something is very different from being in the middle of it.

Stevie (Wallis Currie-Wood), Alison (Kathrine Herzer), and Jason (Evan Roe) are able to handle Blake (Erich Bergen) and Daisy’s (Patina Miller) questions and have handled the media well during their mother’s time as Secretary of State.

But this is a whole new ballgame and, especially with Jason’s refusal to tone down or remove some of his social media posts, anything can happen.

New Roles for Those Around Elizabeth

With Elizabeth running for president, her staff has new roles to fill. We’ve already seen that begin to take shape in Season 5, and that would continue to be true in Season 6. We know that Nina (Tracee Chimo Pallero) is staying on with the next Secretary of State, Susan Thompson (Tonya Pinkins).

However, there will likely be new dynamics with the rest of the staff. Elizabeth and Conrad’s relationship has to change now that she’s no longer Secretary of State.

Though Russell (Zeljko Ivanek) is still part of Conrad’s administration, he “will be advising [the McCord family] as much as he can,” executive producer Lori McCreary told TV Insider.

Will Blake and Stevie’s Relationship Turn Romantic?

In the Season 5 finale, Blake apologizes — with drinks! — for grilling Stevie about her dating history to prepare for Elizabeth’s presidential run. While talking about what they’d want to do before the world ends, the two kiss. They both agree that nothing can happen and are seemingly back to just being friends by the end of the episode.

However, that could change. “One of the things we will do is look at the personal relationships that evolve during a pressure cooker of a campaign,” executive producer Barbara Hall told TV Insider.

It’s a Female-Led Series

One of the best parts about Madam Secretary is that it’s a series with a female lead, in power, and now running for a powerful position. There can never be enough shows like that on television.

Elizabeth McCord (Téa Leoni) is officially running for president, and luckily, fans will get to see her campaign!

On Wednesday, CBS renewed Madam Secretary for a 10-episode sixth and final season. So thankfully, the drama won’t be limited to just Elizabeth’s time as Secretary of the State, from the time President Conrad Dalton (Keith Carradine) asked her to when she left the position.

Now, we’ll see things continue with the next chapter in her life, set up by her announcement for her presidential run at the end of “Better Angels.”

And that’s great news considering there are still plenty of stories to tell with all of the characters on the show. Click through the gallery above for why we’re so excited for Madam Secretary Season 6.

