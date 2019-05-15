6 Reasons We’re Excited for ‘Madam Secretary’s Final Season (PHOTOS)
Elizabeth McCord (Téa Leoni) is officially running for president, and luckily, fans will get to see her campaign!
On Wednesday, CBS renewed Madam Secretary for a 10-episode sixth and final season. So thankfully, the drama won’t be limited to just Elizabeth’s time as Secretary of the State, from the time President Conrad Dalton (Keith Carradine) asked her to when she left the position.
Now, we’ll see things continue with the next chapter in her life, set up by her announcement for her presidential run at the end of “Better Angels.”
And that’s great news considering there are still plenty of stories to tell with all of the characters on the show. Click through the gallery above for why we’re so excited for Madam Secretary Season 6.