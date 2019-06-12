2019 U.S. Open Golf TV & Streaming Schedule

Brooks Koepka tasted victory at the 2018 U.S. Open Championship

Brooks Koepka is the man to beat as the 119th U.S. Open Championship tees off Thursday, June 13, at famed Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

World No. 1 Koepka became the first player to hold back-to-back titles in two majors at the same time, winning two straight U.S. Open and two consecutive PGA Championships.

Top competitors hoping to dethrone Koepka include Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Tiger Woods, Francesco Molinari and Justin Thomas.

FS1 and Fox air the tournament June 13-16, with additional streaming coverage on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App and USOpen.com.

On Thursday, FS1 will air a special featured groups telecast highlighting the Woods/Spieth/Rose and Koepka/Molinari/Hovland groups. Full featured groups coverage will begin as a digital stream on FOXSports.com and the Fox Sports App at 12:30pm ET and then move to FS1 at 7:30pm ET.

U.S. Open on Fox Sports TV

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, June 13

First Round: 12:30-7:30pm, FS1; 7:30-10:30pm, Fox

Friday, June 14

Second Round: 12:30-7:30pm, FS1; 7:30-10:30pm, Fox

Saturday, June 15

Third Round: noon-10pm, Fox

Sunday, June 16

Final Round: 2-10pm, Fox