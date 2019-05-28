2019 NBA Finals Schedule: The Warriors Face Off Against the Raptors on ABC

The 2019 NBA Finals are a matchup of the familiar vs. the unfamiliar.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are playing in their fifth straight NBA Finals. They've won two-straight NBA titles and three of the last four.

The Toronto Raptors are making their first appearance in the NBA Finals in the franchise's 25-year history. It's also the first appearance of a Canadian team in the Finals (though Canada does have a rich history with the NBA).

The Warriors are well-rested, having swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals, but they'll be without Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins is questionable for Game 1.

Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors came back from a 2-0 series deficit in the Eastern Conference finals and rattled off four-straight wins to beat the Milwaukee Bucks.

ABC again has exclusive coverage of the NBA Finals, which tip off Thursday, May 30, at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. Mike Breen calls the action with analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson. Doris Burke reports.

2019 NBA Finals Schedule on ABC

Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors

Game 1: Thursday, May 30: Golden State at Toronto, 9/8c

Game 2: Sunday, June 2: Golden State at Toronto, 8/7c

Game 3: Wednesday, June 5: Toronto at Golden State, 9/8c

Game 4: Friday, June 7: Toronto at Golden State, 9/8c

*Game 5: Monday, June 10: Golden State at Toronto, 9/8c

*Game 6: Thursday, June 13: Toronto at Golden State, 9/8c

*Game 7: Sunday, June 16: Golden State at Toronto, 8/7c

*If Necessary