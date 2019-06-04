2019 FIFA Women's World Cup TV Schedule & Preview

(L-R) USA's Alex Morgan, Lauren Holiday, Abby Wambach and Whitney Engen celebrate after winning the final 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup match between USA and Japan at the BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on July 5, 2015.

As the reigning FIFA Women’s World Cup champions and the favorite to repeat in the 2019 tournament in France, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team has high expectations—and a big target on their backs.

“The rest of the world, truthfully, is catching up to the U.S.,” says Heather O’Reilly, who played for the USWNT from 2002-16 and will serve as an analyst for Fox Sports’ World Cup coverage.

“I think for the majority of my career there were always maybe about three to four teams that most people would agree would have a real chance of winning the tournament. I think that a lot of experts can agree now that that pool has probably opened up to about seven or eight teams that are poised to be able to go seven games straight and to win the World Cup. Although it’s wonderful for the global game and for global women’s football, it does make the U.S.’s job a little more difficult.”

The USWNT received a favorable draw in the group stage, and they’ll open their tournament against Thailand, ranked 34th by FIFA and as close to a sure victory as the U.S. could get.

“Hopefully they’ll carry that momentum playing Chile and then finishing the group against Sweden, who’s always been a big thorn in the U.S.’s side,” O’Reilly says.

2019 FIFA Women's World Cup TV Schedule

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

3/2c France vs. Korea Republic at Parc des Princes FS1

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

9am/8c Germany vs. China PR at Roazhon Park FS1

Noon/11am c Spain vs. South Africa at Stade Océane Fox

3/2c Norway vs. Nigeria at Stade Auguste-Delaune Fox

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

7am/6c Australia vs. Italy at Stade du Hainaut FS1

9:30am/8:30c Brazil vs. Jamaica at Stade des Alpes FS1

Noon/11am c England vs. Scotland at Stade de Nice Fox

MONDAY, JUNE 10

Noon/11am c Argentina vs. Japan at Parc des Princes FS1

3/2c Canada vs. Cameroon at Stade de la Mosson FS1

TUESDAY, JUNE 11

9am/8c New Zealand vs. Netherlands at StadeOcéane FS1

Noon/11am c Chile vs. Sweden at Roazhon Park FS1

3/2 USA vs. Thailand at Stade Auguste-Delaune Fox

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

9am/8c Nigeria vs. Korea Republic at Stade des Alpes FS1

Noon/11am c Germany vs. Spain at Stade du Hainaut Fox

3/2c France vs. Norway at Stade de Nice Fox

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

Noon/11am c Australia vs. Brazil at Stade de la Mosson Fox

3/2c South Africa vs. China PR at Parc des Princes Fox

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

9am/8c Japan vs. Scotland at Roazhon Park FS1

Noon/11am c Jamaica vs. Italy at Stade Auguste-Delaune Fox

3/2c England vs. Argentina at Stade Océane Fox

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

9am/8c Netherlands vs. Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut FS1

2:50/1:50c Canada vs. New Zealand at Stade des Alpes FS2

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

9am/8c Sweden vs. Thailand at Stade de Nice FS1

Noon/11am c USA vs. Chile at Parc des Princes Fox

MONDAY, JUNE 17

Noon/11am c South Africa vs. Germany at Stade de la Mosson Fox

Noon/11am c China PR vs. Spain at Stade Océane FS1

3/2c Nigeria vs. France at Roazhon Park Fox

3/2c Korea Republic vs. Norway at Stade Auguste-Delaune FS1

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

3/2c Italy vs. Brazil at Stade du Hainaut FS1

3/2c Jamaica vs. Australia at Stade des Alpes FS2

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

3/2c Japan vs. England at Stade de Nice FS1

3/2c Scotland vs. Argentina at Parc des Princes FS2

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

Noon/11am c Netherlands vs. Canada at Stade Auguste-Delaune Fox

Noon/11am c Cameroon vs. New Zealand at Stade de la Mosson FS1

3/2c Sweden vs. USA at Stade Océane Fox

3/2c Thailand vs. Chile at Roazhon Park FS1

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

11:30am/10:30c Group B winner vs. best third-place team from Group A, C or D at Stade des Alpes FS1

3/2c Group A runner-up vs. Group C runner-up at Stade de Nice Fox

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

11:30am/10:30c Group D winner vs. best third-place team from Group B, E or F at Stade du Hainaut FS1

3/2c Group A winner vs. best third-place team from Group C, D or E at Stade Océane Fox

MONDAY, JUNE 24

Noon/11am c Group B runner-up vs. Group F winner at Stade Auguste-Delaune FS1

3/2c Group F runner-up vs. Group E runner-up at Parc des Princes FS1

TUESDAY, JUNE 25

Noon/11am c Group C winner vs. best third-place team from Group A, B or F at Stade de la Mosson FS1

3/2c Group E winner vs. Group D runner-up at Roazhon Park FS1

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

3/2c Winner of June 22 3pm vs. winner of June 23 11:30am at Stade Océane Fox

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

3/2c Winner of June 23 3pm vs. winner of June 24 noon at Parc des Princes Fox

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

9am/8c Winners of June 25 matches at Stade du Hainaut FS1

12:30pm/11:30am c Winner of June 22 11:30am vs. winner of June 24 3pm at Roazhon Park FS1 FS1

TUESDAY, JULY 2

3/2c June 27 winner vs. June 28 winner at Stade de Lyon Fox

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

3/2c Winners of June 29 matches at Stade de Lyon FS1

SATURDAY, JULY 6

11am/10c July 2 runner-up vs. July 3 runner-up at Stade de Nice Fox

SUNDAY, JULY 7

11am/10c July 2 winner vs. July 3 winner at Stade de Lyon Fox

*Dates, times and network assignments subject to change

2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Groups

GROUP A

France

Korea Republic

Norway

Nigeria

GROUP B

Germany

China PR

Spain

South Africa

GROUP C

Australia

Italy

Brazil

Jamaica

11 Best Sports Teams From TV Shows (PHOTOS) Our favorite TV sports teams can be just as important to us as our real-life teams.

GROUP D

England

Scotland

Argentina

Japan

GROUP E

Canada

Cameroon

New Zealand

Netherlands

GROUP F

USA

Thailand

Chile

Sweden