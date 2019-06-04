2019 FIFA Women's World Cup TV Schedule & Preview
As the reigning FIFA Women’s World Cup champions and the favorite to repeat in the 2019 tournament in France, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team has high expectations—and a big target on their backs.
“The rest of the world, truthfully, is catching up to the U.S.,” says Heather O’Reilly, who played for the USWNT from 2002-16 and will serve as an analyst for Fox Sports’ World Cup coverage.
“I think for the majority of my career there were always maybe about three to four teams that most people would agree would have a real chance of winning the tournament. I think that a lot of experts can agree now that that pool has probably opened up to about seven or eight teams that are poised to be able to go seven games straight and to win the World Cup. Although it’s wonderful for the global game and for global women’s football, it does make the U.S.’s job a little more difficult.”
The USWNT received a favorable draw in the group stage, and they’ll open their tournament against Thailand, ranked 34th by FIFA and as close to a sure victory as the U.S. could get.
“Hopefully they’ll carry that momentum playing Chile and then finishing the group against Sweden, who’s always been a big thorn in the U.S.’s side,” O’Reilly says.
2019 NBA Finals Schedule: The Warriors Face Off Against the Raptors on ABC
Golden State make their fifth straight Finals appearance.
2019 FIFA Women's World Cup TV Schedule
FRIDAY, JUNE 7
3/2c France vs. Korea Republic at Parc des Princes FS1
SATURDAY, JUNE 8
9am/8c Germany vs. China PR at Roazhon Park FS1
Noon/11am c Spain vs. South Africa at Stade Océane Fox
3/2c Norway vs. Nigeria at Stade Auguste-Delaune Fox
SUNDAY, JUNE 9
7am/6c Australia vs. Italy at Stade du Hainaut FS1
9:30am/8:30c Brazil vs. Jamaica at Stade des Alpes FS1
Noon/11am c England vs. Scotland at Stade de Nice Fox
MONDAY, JUNE 10
Noon/11am c Argentina vs. Japan at Parc des Princes FS1
3/2c Canada vs. Cameroon at Stade de la Mosson FS1
TUESDAY, JUNE 11
9am/8c New Zealand vs. Netherlands at StadeOcéane FS1
Noon/11am c Chile vs. Sweden at Roazhon Park FS1
3/2 USA vs. Thailand at Stade Auguste-Delaune Fox
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12
9am/8c Nigeria vs. Korea Republic at Stade des Alpes FS1
Noon/11am c Germany vs. Spain at Stade du Hainaut Fox
3/2c France vs. Norway at Stade de Nice Fox
THURSDAY, JUNE 13
Noon/11am c Australia vs. Brazil at Stade de la Mosson Fox
3/2c South Africa vs. China PR at Parc des Princes Fox
FRIDAY, JUNE 14
9am/8c Japan vs. Scotland at Roazhon Park FS1
Noon/11am c Jamaica vs. Italy at Stade Auguste-Delaune Fox
3/2c England vs. Argentina at Stade Océane Fox
SATURDAY, JUNE 15
9am/8c Netherlands vs. Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut FS1
2:50/1:50c Canada vs. New Zealand at Stade des Alpes FS2
SUNDAY, JUNE 16
9am/8c Sweden vs. Thailand at Stade de Nice FS1
Noon/11am c USA vs. Chile at Parc des Princes Fox
MONDAY, JUNE 17
Noon/11am c South Africa vs. Germany at Stade de la Mosson Fox
Noon/11am c China PR vs. Spain at Stade Océane FS1
3/2c Nigeria vs. France at Roazhon Park Fox
3/2c Korea Republic vs. Norway at Stade Auguste-Delaune FS1
TUESDAY, JUNE 18
3/2c Italy vs. Brazil at Stade du Hainaut FS1
3/2c Jamaica vs. Australia at Stade des Alpes FS2
2019 NASCAR Monster Energy, Xfinity & Gander Outdoors Truck Series TV Schedules
Full 2019 season TV schedules for all of the series.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19
3/2c Japan vs. England at Stade de Nice FS1
3/2c Scotland vs. Argentina at Parc des Princes FS2
THURSDAY, JUNE 20
Noon/11am c Netherlands vs. Canada at Stade Auguste-Delaune Fox
Noon/11am c Cameroon vs. New Zealand at Stade de la Mosson FS1
3/2c Sweden vs. USA at Stade Océane Fox
3/2c Thailand vs. Chile at Roazhon Park FS1
SATURDAY, JUNE 22
11:30am/10:30c Group B winner vs. best third-place team from Group A, C or D at Stade des Alpes FS1
3/2c Group A runner-up vs. Group C runner-up at Stade de Nice Fox
SUNDAY, JUNE 23
11:30am/10:30c Group D winner vs. best third-place team from Group B, E or F at Stade du Hainaut FS1
3/2c Group A winner vs. best third-place team from Group C, D or E at Stade Océane Fox
MONDAY, JUNE 24
Noon/11am c Group B runner-up vs. Group F winner at Stade Auguste-Delaune FS1
3/2c Group F runner-up vs. Group E runner-up at Parc des Princes FS1
TUESDAY, JUNE 25
Noon/11am c Group C winner vs. best third-place team from Group A, B or F at Stade de la Mosson FS1
3/2c Group E winner vs. Group D runner-up at Roazhon Park FS1
THURSDAY, JUNE 27
3/2c Winner of June 22 3pm vs. winner of June 23 11:30am at Stade Océane Fox
FRIDAY, JUNE 28
3/2c Winner of June 23 3pm vs. winner of June 24 noon at Parc des Princes Fox
SATURDAY, JUNE 29
9am/8c Winners of June 25 matches at Stade du Hainaut FS1
12:30pm/11:30am c Winner of June 22 11:30am vs. winner of June 24 3pm at Roazhon Park FS1 FS1
TUESDAY, JULY 2
3/2c June 27 winner vs. June 28 winner at Stade de Lyon Fox
WEDNESDAY, JULY 3
3/2c Winners of June 29 matches at Stade de Lyon FS1
SATURDAY, JULY 6
11am/10c July 2 runner-up vs. July 3 runner-up at Stade de Nice Fox
SUNDAY, JULY 7
11am/10c July 2 winner vs. July 3 winner at Stade de Lyon Fox
*Dates, times and network assignments subject to change
2019 Stanley Cup Final: Blues vs. Bruins Preview and TV Schedule
The St. Louis Blues seek their first-ever Stanley Cup title.
2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Groups
GROUP A
France
Korea Republic
Norway
Nigeria
GROUP B
Germany
China PR
Spain
South Africa
GROUP C
Australia
Italy
Brazil
Jamaica
11 Best Sports Teams From TV Shows (PHOTOS)
Our favorite TV sports teams can be just as important to us as our real-life teams.
GROUP D
England
Scotland
Argentina
Japan
GROUP E
Canada
Cameroon
New Zealand
Netherlands
GROUP F
USA
Thailand
Chile
Sweden