First Look and Premiere Date for CBS All Access' 'Why Women Kill' (PHOTOS)

Things may change over the years, but how some women react to deception has not.

CBS All Access announced Tuesday that its new, darkly comedic drama, Why Women Kill, will premiere on Thursday, August 15. Each of the 10 episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays on the streaming platform.

Created by Marc Cherry (Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids), the series details the lives of three women in three different decades — a housewife in the '60s, a socialite in the '80s, and a lawyer in 2019 — as they all deal with infidelity in their marriages. While the roles of women have changed, the way they handle betrayal has not.

"As much as we like to think that the institution of marriage has evolved over the past few decades, infidelity still has the ability to rock us to our core," Cherry said when CBS All Access gave his show a straight-to-series order in September. "Why Women Kill will explore what happens when women's primal instincts are unleashed with unexpected and twisted consequences."

"Having worked with Marc 15 years ago on Desperate Housewives, it is clear he has captured lightning in a bottle again with the depiction of three women who are so richly drawn that they defy expectations at every turn," executive Vice President of Original Content at CBS All Access Julie McNamara said. "Why Women Kill poses powerful cultural questions with Marc's inimitable, biting wit, and we look forward to taking viewers on this wild ride."

Starring Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, the Why Women Kill cast includes Jack Davenport, Sam Jaeger, Reid Scott, Alexandra Daddario, Sadie Calvano, Leo Howard, Alicia Coppola, and Katie Finneran.

Why Women Kill, Series Premiere, Thursday, August 15, CBS All Access