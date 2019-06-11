How 'The 100' Cast Reacted to Eliza Taylor & Bob Morley's Surprise Wedding

Now that the news of Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley's wedding is out there, their The 100 cast mates are responding with words of congratulations and love, and emojis of celebration.

From sweet messages to 100-related quips, these posts showcase how happy the cast is for the couple known by fans as "Bellarke" (aka their characters Bellamy and Clarke).

"I may only be fourteen but I know what love is," Lola Flanery (Madi) wrote with her congratulatory message.

I may only be fourteen but I know what love is 💗♥️ Congrats to @MisElizaJane and @WildpipM 💍🥰 — Lola Flanery (@LolaFlanery) June 8, 2019

"Known you both for a good long while now, I plan to know you both for a long while more," Richard Harmon (Murphy) tweeted to Taylor and Morley. "My friends I am so happy for your happiness. I love you both." Harmon has starred on the series since the beginning with the couple.

Along with words of love, pride, and happiness, Tasya Teles (Echo) wished the couple "a life filled with love, laughter, joy, and an endless amount of Australian pies."

Love you guys so much. So very proud and so very happy for you both!!! 👏🙌 ☺️❤️ Wishing you a life filled with love, laughter, joy, and an endless amount of Australian pies. 🥧 xoxoxo — Tasya Teles 💜 (@tasyateles) June 8, 2019

While congratulating the "lovebirds," Marie Avgeropoulos wondered if their marriage meant that Taylor is her sister-in-law now. The actress plays Octavia, the sister of Morley's character.

@MisElizaJane @WildpipM Congrats , lovebirds! I’m so thrilled for you both. Wait , does that make Eliza my sister -on-law ? 😍 Double yayyyy! — Marie Avgeropoulos (@iamAvgeropoulos) June 8, 2019

Both Henry Ian Cusick (Kane) and Zach McGowan's (Roan) posts contained lots of love. "Congratulations and love love love," Cusick wrote to the couple with a retweet of Morley's announcement. "So happy for you two," McGowan tweeted, adding he was "sending so much" love and celebration with heart and champagne emojis.

So happy for you two! Sending so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂💥💥💥💥💥💕💕 — Zach McGowan (@Zach_McGowan) June 8, 2019

Taylor and Morley revealed they'd married in simultaneous posts on Twitter Friday. "It is with such a full heart that I call @MisElizaJane my wife," Morley wrote. "This is something we both cherish very deeply and are beyond happy. Please remember to be respectful and kind to one another. Be well be kind."

"Recently I married my best friend and soul mate @WildpipM," Taylor wrote, with a photo attached showing off their wedding rings. "We are very happy and ask that you keep your comments kind and respect our privacy at this time."

Recently I married my best friend and soul mate @WildpipM We are very happy and ask that you keep your comments kind and respect our privacy at this time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MDItwk0SLM — Eliza Taylor (@MisElizaJane) June 8, 2019

We echo series creator Jason Rothenberg's message for the couple: "May they have a lifetime of happiness and love."

