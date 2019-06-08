'The 100's Eliza Taylor & Bob Morley Announce They're Married (PHOTO)

Someone check in on the Bellarke shippers because a wedding announcement from The 100's stars Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley may send them to an early grave.

The pair who portray Clarke Griffin (Taylor) and Bellamy Blake (Morley) in The CW sci-fi drama revealed that they have secretly wed through social media posts. The news comes in the midst of their show's ongoing sixth season which will run through August.

Until now, the couple's relationship had also been a secret to fans, so the wedding announcement comes as both a surprise and exciting reveal. Between the two stars, one image and two messages were shared with their followers on Twitter.

"Recently I married my best friend and soul mate @WildpipM We are very happy and ask that you keep your comments kind and respect our privacy at this time," tweeted Taylor. She shared the message alongside a photo of their clasped hands which feature wedding rings, a flower bouquet and look at their nuptial ensembles.

Recently I married my best friend and soul mate @WildpipM We are very happy and ask that you keep your comments kind and respect our privacy at this time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MDItwk0SLM — Eliza Taylor (@MisElizaJane) June 8, 2019

Morley echoed his bride's words in his own tweet as he wrote, "It is with such a full heart that I call @MisElizaJane my wife This is something we both cherish very deeply and are beyond happy. Please remember to be respectful and kind to one another. Be well be kind."

It is with such a full heart that I call @MisElizaJane my wife This is something we both cherish very deeply and are beyond happy. Please remember to be respectful and kind to one another. Be well be kind. — Bob Morley (@WildpipM) June 8, 2019

Taylor and Morley have appeared in The 100 since its premiere in 2014.

The 100, Tuesdays, 9/8c, The CW