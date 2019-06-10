Netflix Unveils Cast of YA Supernatural Series 'I Am Not Okay With This'

Netflix's next YA supernatural series is beginning production as the streaming platform unveiled its cast for I Am Not Okay With This.

From The End of the F***ing World's Jonaathan Entwistle and the producers of Stranger Things comes this new series based on Charles Forsman's graphic novel. I Am Not Okay With This is a coming-of-age story with a supernatural backdrop, about a teenage girl who deals with the challenges of growing up while also discovering superpowers that are beginning to awaken within her.

The show has been ordered for eight 30-minute episodes and is expected to land on the streamer in 2020. Production on the project has begun in Pittsburgh, with its cast led by Sharp Objects and It breakout star Sophia Lillis, who plays Sydney.

Sydney is described as a smart and awkward teen who dislikes high school, doesn't get along with her mother, and can't stand her best friend's boyfriend. Despite considering herself average, Sydney will discover she's far from that when she learns she has telekinetic powers.

Joining Lillis as part of the series regular cast are her It costar Wyatt Oleff, who will play Stanley Barber, Sydney's neighbor who is a little geeky and awkward but also has a sense of self-confidence. Sofia Bryant (The Good Wife) plays Sydney's best friend Dina, who is both funny and badass but is in a relationship with a "super jock" whom Sydney hates.

Rounding out the series regulars is Kathleen Rose Perkins (You're The Worst) as Sydney's mother Maggie, who works countless hours at the local diner to support her two kids following the death of her husband. Meanwhile, recurring cast members include Aidan Wojtak-Hissong (The Mission), who plays Sydney's younger brother Liam, and Richard Ellis (Veronica Mars) as Brad Lewis, Dina's "super jock" boyfriend.

The show is co-created by director Jonathan Entwistle and writer Christy Hall, who also serve as executive producers. Also serving as executive producers are Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry for 21 Laps.

I Am Not Okay With This, Series Premiere, 2020, Netflix