DC Universe Cancels 'Swamp Thing' After One Season
That was quicker than the series' titular monster probably moves.
Swamp Thing's first season just premiered on DC Universe on Friday, but the digital subscription service has already canceled it. The rest of the season will be released weekly.
'Swamp Thing' Trailer Plunges the DC Universe Into the Horror Realm (VIDEO)
The big green guy is not happy with what's going on in his 'hood.
In the series, Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) investigates what seems like a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana, only to discover that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.
The series also stars Andy Bean, Ian Ziering, Kevin Durand, Will Patton, Jeryl Prescott, Jennifer Beals, and Virginia Madsen. James Wan, Mark Verheiden, Gary Dauberman, Michael Clear, and Len Wiseman serve as executive producers.
DC Universe Unveils 'Stargirl' Poster, 'Swamp Thing' Premiere Date
The digital platform announced a ton of stuff at its WonderCon 2019 panel.
Originally, 13 episodes of the series were ordered, but in April, that number was cut to 10.
Swamp Thing, Fridays, DC Universe