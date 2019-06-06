DC Universe Cancels 'Swamp Thing' After One Season

That was quicker than the series' titular monster probably moves.

Swamp Thing's first season just premiered on DC Universe on Friday, but the digital subscription service has already canceled it. The rest of the season will be released weekly.

In the series, Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) investigates what seems like a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana, only to discover that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.

The series also stars Andy Bean, Ian Ziering, Kevin Durand, Will Patton, Jeryl Prescott, Jennifer Beals, and Virginia Madsen. James Wan, Mark Verheiden, Gary Dauberman, Michael Clear, and Len Wiseman serve as executive producers.

Originally, 13 episodes of the series were ordered, but in April, that number was cut to 10.

Swamp Thing, Fridays, DC Universe