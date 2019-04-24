'Swamp Thing' Trailer Plunges the DC Universe Into the Horror Realm (VIDEO)

We're far from the shallow now!

After months of waiting for a good look at DC Universe's live-action Swamp Thing, the digital platform has finally dropped the show's first real trailer and it's already got us rooting for it.

Executive produced by The Conjuring franchise team of James Wan, Gary Dauberman and Michael Clear, along with Mark Verheiden (Ash Vs. Evil Dead) and Len Weisman (the Underworld series, Lucifer), this Thing looks to be scarier than your average comic-book adaptation and way more atmospheric than 1982's campier big-screen take.

In the clip, we see all sorts of wet and weird action surrounding Teen Wolf vet Crystal Reed's Abby Arcane, who — per the show's official release — "investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe."

Those in peril include Jennifer Beals as the town's Sheriff Lucilia Cable, Will Patton as local mogul Avery Sutherland, and Virginia Madsen as his well-heeled but haunted wife, Maria.

This is the third live-action original scripted program from the DC Universe, following Titans and the currently airing Doom Patrol. Both are available for streaming on the service, which you can subscribe to by clicking here.

Swamp Thing, Series Premiere, Friday, May 31, DC Universe