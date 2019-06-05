How to Keep Watching 'Outlander' After Finishing Seasons 1 & 2 on Netflix

Alright Sassenachs, have you finished binging the first two seasons of Outlander on Netflix? And are itching for the next two chapters in the hit series? We're cluing you in on the best ways to catch Seasons 3 and 4, which aren't currently available on the popular streaming service.

There are a few different ways to approach viewing the next two seasons, which are only available via a Starz subscription. Don't let the word "subscription" worry you, though — we have some viable options for even the most cash-strapped viewers.

Below, we're breaking down three — maybe even four! — different ways for you to watch the other seasons to catch up before the fifth season premieres, which is currently in production. Plus, Starz has already confirmed sixth season on the horizon!

And for all of those first-time viewers who were left with Season 2's big cliffhanger separating Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe), there's no time to waste when it comes to kicking off Season 3.

Starz App

Don't have a Starz subscription? That's OK, it's never too late to sign up and right now their app, which is available through mobile devices and desktops/laptops, is running a special. Rather than the regular price of $11.99/month, if you sign up now you can get Starz for $5/month for three months.

Access to the Starz App also provides access to all of the network's other shows like Power, American Gods and Vida among others as well as a slew of films. With three months at this low price it's the perfect time to binge Seasons 3 and 4 of Outlander along with some extras that are also included.

Amazon

If you have an Amazon Prime Video membership, then perhaps the Starz add-on is up your alley? Seasons 3 and 4 are available with the add-on which also grants subscribers access to all Starz programming on Amazon's platform.

Currently, the streaming service is offering a 7-day free trial for the Starz add-on before the monthly $8.99 fee is tacked onto your Prime membership price. If you're apprehensive about entering into a add-on subscription, Seasons 3 and 4 are also available for digital purchase in their entirety for $29.99 each.

Hulu

Like Amazon, Hulu offers Starz programming with an add-on subscription at the price of $8.99/month in addition to your current Hulu fees. If Hulu is your preferred platform, their add-on deal is pretty great. The Starz subscription is currently available with a 30-day free trial before you'll be charged the additional monthly fee. For quick bingers, this may be enough time for you to catch up on Seasons 3 and 4 before the free trial ends.

(Maybe) Netflix

So, there's no word on whether Netflix will add Seasons 3 and 4 to their library, but considering they had the first two, it's likely more are on the way. Unfortunately, that's not a reality yet, so if you're unable to wait, we'd suggest the options above.